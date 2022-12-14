Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million
97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer
Lights and sights around Sarasota
A bit of whimsy combines with white-light restraint at the entrance gate to a property in the 4400 block of Bayshore Road in the Indian Beach area. A passer-by could easily read by the light from the decorations on Habana Drive. Front one end of the corner lot to the other, white lights glisten.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown
Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation
While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
Longboat Observer
Phyllis Zatkow Ploener
Phyllis Zatkow Ploener, born June 6th, 1934, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 surrounded by her family in Pennsylvania. Originally from Philadelphia, she raised a family of three boys in Wilmington, Delaware before becoming a “Snow Bird” traveling between Longboat Key and Atlantic City. She lived...
Longboat Observer
Orchestra's plans for new center approved by Planning Commission
Sarasota Orchestra’s plan to build a regional music center just outside the city limits will head to the Sarasota County Commission in early 2023 with an unanimous recommendation from the county's Planning Commission. By a vote of 5-0 in early December, the Planning Commission approved a package of requests...
10NEWS
Bump in traffic at Sarasota Bradenton Airport
The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coas.
Longboat Observer
Housing development plans advance despite dissent from racing community
The owners of two East County motorsports tracks pleaded with Manatee County commissioners on Thursday to curtail Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's efforts to build up to 4,500 homes in close proximity. Freedom Factory owner Garrett Mitchell, known by his YouTube persona Cleetus McFarland, and Bradenton Motorsports Park owner Victor Alvarez both spoke...
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Mysuncoast.com
Storm Damage in North Port
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX.
fox13news.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs plan for apartments under airport glide path
A new apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has taken a significant step toward approval, and this time the airport is powerless to stand in the way of Progress. At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Sarasota Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a site plan for Progress...
Longboat Observer
City's 2023 legislative priorities include $5M for infrastructure
The Sarasota City Commission received and approved a report for 2023 legislative priorities and state appropriations that includes $1 million for Lido Beach renourishment. During its Dec. 4 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission was briefed by staff on the state legislative priorities for the city for 2023. The report, submitted for commission approval, included state appropriations for city projects totaling $5 million.
North Port High School student arrested for planning to harm others
A North Port High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they threatened to harm students on campus in a series of social media comments.
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off the coast of Pinellas County
The FBI has taken over a case after a body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
floridapolitics.com
Michael Thompson declares war on Florida GOP with Anthony Sabatini appointment
Not only is he a disgraced former lawmaker, he actively criticizes party leaders. Newly elected Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson wasted no time declaring war on the Republican Party of Florida, led by Sen. Joe Gruters. Just 48 hours after being elected by a one-vote margin on the third...
Longboat Observer
Braden River High, Manatee Sheriff's Office investigate threat
Braden River High School and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are investigating threats involving the high school. Two calls alleging a threat were reported through FortifyFL Wednesday. FortifyFL is a reporting tool that allows students and community members to anonymously report information about alleged threats involving schools. In a message...
