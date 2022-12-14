Read full article on original website
Related
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Colts QB Matt Ryan falls victim to yet another historic comeback in loss to Vikings
Matt Ryan may be the most unlucky quarterback in the history of football. On Saturday, for the second time in his 15-year career, Ryan found himself on the wrong side of a historic comeback. Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts built a seemingly insurmountable 33-0 halftime lead, only to see the...
Yardbarker
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Yardbarker
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers
IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Yardbarker
New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023
The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
Eagles news: Rival Cowboys may sign Odell Beckham Jr. after all
Heading into the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 15 game versus the Chicago Bears, some of the local and national media lost track of the fact that Philly plays the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, not this Sunday. Never underestimate the power of some ill-timed Micah Parsons drama. We still haven’t seen the Eagles and Bears game yet, but more news comes out of Dallas that Birds fans might find interesting. It appears that Odell Beckham Jr. might be joining that team in Texas after all.
Yardbarker
49ers' John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan were OK with Brock Purdy being Trey Lance's backup
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch doesn't sound too surprised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy found success in the first two significant appearances of his young NFL career. Per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone, Lynch told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area why he and head coach Kyle Shanahan...
Yardbarker
The Packers Have To Be Regretting Their Aaron Rodgers Decision
The Green Bay Packers seem to be in a pickle with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While the team gave him a contract extension this season, it might haunt them in the future. However, that future might come quicker than they expect, and the MVP quarterback is dealing with multiple injuries.
Yardbarker
Stats show unique weakness for Giants' Daniel Jones this season
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has displayed one particular weakness during what is a contract year for the 25-year-old. "Throwing to the left side, Jones is a top-10 quarterback with a 30.6% (defense-adjusted value over average)," Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz explained for an ESPN piece published Friday. "Throwing in the middle of the field, he's even better, with a 40.4% DVOA. But throwing to the right, Jones is one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL with a 1.4% DVOA."
Yardbarker
Vikings complete biggest comeback in NFL history to beat Colts
It’s not about how you start, but how you finish. Just ask the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings on Saturday came back from down 33-0 at home to the Indianapolis Colts to win their Week 15 game, 39-36, in overtime. Minnesota entered the game 10-3 and favored to beat the...
Patriots Pro Bowl DE Matthew Judon wants to be left 'the F alone' after receiving yet another random drug test request
Less than two weeks ago, Judon -- who is tied atop of the league's sacks leaderboard at 14.5 -- tweeted "At this point they building another me with all the nose swabs n pee they got from me," after getting another random test. On Nov. 25, the three-time Pro Bowler tweeted "How many random drug test can one have?"
Yardbarker
Jets lose high-upside DT from practice squad through waivers
The New York Jets happened to lose a young football player with loads of potential from their practice squad yesterday. Second-year defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall was claimed through waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining their 53-man roster. Following an injury to Chris Wormley, the Steelers needed to make a move. Unfortunately for the Jets, their promising 2021 draft pick got scooped up.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones reportedly claims OBJ will join Cowboys, expects “Deion Sanders-type results”
It has been observationally confirmed that just about everyone is over the Odell Beckham Jr. saga – everyone except for the man who signs the checks, it seems. Friday morning, USA Today reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said OBJ will be joining the Dallas Cowboys in time to contribute during the postseason. Columnist Jarrett Bell quoted Jones, writing:
Yardbarker
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'going to join us'
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can't seem to agree with himself about how close he actually is to signing Odell Beckham Jr. this month. "Odell’s going to join us," a seemingly confident Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today for a piece updated Friday afternoon. Jones then expressed some doubt about that comment.
Yardbarker
McDaniels Stan? Raiders owner Mark Davis gives his coach the absolution fans give the QB
Absolution is an interesting thing, especially if you’re team owner Mark Davis. Some Las Vegas Raiders are given such freedom by a certain sect of the fan base while others aren’t providing such reprieve. Just peruse the Raiders timeline on Twitter and you’ll see what I’m talking about.
Yardbarker
Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game
The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday
When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
Comments / 0