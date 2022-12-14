Calaveras picks up a statement victory by handing previously unbeaten Liberty Ranch its first loss

Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Boys' Basketball vs. McLane (12/17/22)
Bret Harte boys' basketball lost to McLane 65-53 in overtime on Dec. 17 at Oak Pavilion in Sonora. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Cold gym can't cool off red-hot Bullfrogs; Bret Harte beats Linden by 56
LINDEN – Moments before the end of the junior varsity game, the Bret Harte High School varsity squad was hanging out behind the Bret Harte bench. The nine varsity players were dressed more as if they were headed to a Friday night slumber party, rather than getting ready to play in a basketball game.
Calaveras Enterprise
Last-second goal gives Calaveras 1-0 win; Red Hawks end the preseason 8-1-1 with 6 shutouts
Something special is happening with the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team. The Red Hawks capped their outstanding preseason with an emotional 1-0 victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks shutout McNair 1-0 for second preseason victory
In what has been a difficult and emotional preseason for the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team, the Red Hawks finally had a night to feel good about. Calaveras picked up its second win of the preseason and also collected its second shutout of the year with a 1-0 road victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night in Stockton.
Calaveras Enterprise
New segment of Highway 4 to officially open
Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. “The shift will take...
Calaveras Enterprise
Golda Marie Lawlor
May 5, 1927 - August 17, 2022. Golda Marie Lawlor, a resident of San Andreas for 34 years, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, at the home of her daughter Debra, of Mokelumne Hill. Golda was born May 5, 1927, in Wayne, Mich., to Grace and Edmond Emerick. After attending...
Calaveras Enterprise
Helen Mae Messenger
April 8, 1934 - November 10, 2022. Helen Mae Messenger, 88, of San Andreas was born on April 8, 1934. She passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She is survived by kids, Janine Messenger and Greg Messenger, and sister Julie Grutzmacher.
