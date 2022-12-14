Read full article on original website
One Year Anniversary of December 15 Derecho: A Look Back
(Atlantic) One year ago today, the December Derecho struck the state of Iowa and adjacent states, causing one billion dollars in damage. It was the first ever derecho recorded in the United States during December. Sixty-three tornadoes were recorded in Iowa, shattering the single-day record of 21 set in June 1984.
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
According to a press release Allison Campbell, who practices in Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband Craig Courtney after a fall at his home.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
What Happened to this Iowa Paperboy Who Went Missing in 1982?
On a seemingly normal September morning, Johnny Gosch woke up at 5 am to deliver the Sunday Des Moines Register newspaper to its eagerly awaiting customers. Johnny took his faithful dog along with him and began slinging the papers from his red wagon onto each doorstep within the neighborhood, and again, everything seemed perfectly normal until it wasn't...
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
iowapublicradio.org
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
theperrynews.com
Perry native suspected in summer luggage thefts
LAS VEGAS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada for a Perry native suspected of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport last summer. Samuel Brinton faces a charge of grand larceny, with items valued between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court...
Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care
A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
In These Times
The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is “staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
Johnston daycare provider headed to prison in 2019 case
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged with child endangerment in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has been sentenced to prison. Trina Mazza appeared in a Polk County courtroom Wednesday morning to face sentencing after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the case in October. Judge Scott […]
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
iowapublicradio.org
Experts are urging Iowans to take more precautions amid severe respiratory virus season
Respiratory virus season has started early, and experts say it's looking severe. Hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines are reporting high levels of kids in particular in their emergency rooms. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines reported seeing about double the patient volume that it normally sees at this...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Forfeits hinder Greene County grapplers
The Greene County wrestling team had two meets last week, Thursday at ADM High School and Saturday at Ogden High School. Open weights are a problem for the Rams as they have many forfeits. The Rams are scheduled to host a meet on Thursday with Saydel, Interstate 35 and Nevada...
KCCI.com
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
kniakrls.com
Southeast Warren Schools Closing Early Today Due to Illnesses, Multiple Other Schools Affected
The Southeast Warren Community School District will be dismissed at 1:30pm today and be canceled tomorrow, December 13th due to student and staff illness. Multiple schools across south central Iowa have been affected by seasonal illness including colds, flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) leading to schools closing. Indianola...
