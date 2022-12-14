ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

B102.7

What Happened to this Iowa Paperboy Who Went Missing in 1982?

On a seemingly normal September morning, Johnny Gosch woke up at 5 am to deliver the Sunday Des Moines Register newspaper to its eagerly awaiting customers. Johnny took his faithful dog along with him and began slinging the papers from his red wagon onto each doorstep within the neighborhood, and again, everything seemed perfectly normal until it wasn't...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens

The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
OGDEN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry native suspected in summer luggage thefts

LAS VEGAS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada for a Perry native suspected of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport last summer. Samuel Brinton faces a charge of grand larceny, with items valued between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care

A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
In These Times

The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is ​“staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Johnston daycare provider headed to prison in 2019 case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged with child endangerment in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has been sentenced to prison. Trina Mazza appeared in a Polk County courtroom Wednesday morning to face sentencing after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the case in October. Judge Scott […]
JOHNSTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Forfeits hinder Greene County grapplers

The Greene County wrestling team had two meets last week, Thursday at ADM High School and Saturday at Ogden High School. Open weights are a problem for the Rams as they have many forfeits. The Rams are scheduled to host a meet on Thursday with Saydel, Interstate 35 and Nevada...
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
DES MOINES, IA

