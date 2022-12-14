The McCombs family is deeply grateful to all who have supported us and wrapped us in extraordinary love since Steve passed away. Your kindness, warm hugs, words of sympathy and selfless acts of service have been utterly overwhelming. It’s new for us to be on the receiving end of such tremendous generosity and we are humbled and thankful beyond measure. Thank you, dearest Delta Junction friends and neighbors, from our hearts to yours.

DELTA JUNCTION, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO