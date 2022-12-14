Read full article on original website
Related
deltawindonline.com
Thank you from the McCombs family
The McCombs family is deeply grateful to all who have supported us and wrapped us in extraordinary love since Steve passed away. Your kindness, warm hugs, words of sympathy and selfless acts of service have been utterly overwhelming. It’s new for us to be on the receiving end of such tremendous generosity and we are humbled and thankful beyond measure. Thank you, dearest Delta Junction friends and neighbors, from our hearts to yours.
deltawindonline.com
City intends to cancel fuel contract
The city has been experiencing some concerns about being able to keep the city buildings heated, especially as we are entering the coldest portion of the year. The concerns revolve around being able to keep the fuel tanks filled. The city entered into a three-year contract with Vitus Energy from...
Comments / 0