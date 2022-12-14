ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

'Fueled by Women' music compilation shines spotlight on emerging Asbury Park talent

By Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

Ronnie Spector asked the world to be her baby in 1963. Sixty years later, her voice still rings true for a new generation of musicians.

Sara Abdelbarry of the Asbury Park group Teen Idle covers Spector and the Ronettes' classic, “Be My Baby,” on the new “Fueled by Women: A Charity Compilation,” which features all female indie rock performers, many from the Asbury Park scene.

In the early '60s, Spector set a new tone for female rock singles by being bold, a boss and non-apologetic for her beauty.

“I myself, having a Middle Eastern background, have respect for all of the powerful women of color who were frontwomen in the ’60s,” said Abdelbarry of Spector. “I love ’60s love songs so much because they're powerful pop songs. But if you look at the lyrics they were so vulnerable and that’s how I write stuff.

“I feel like that (song) was a sonic influence on me, so I wanted to make this song a totally different version,” Abdelbarry said.

Teen Idle's “Be My Baby” is a stark, plaintive cry of the heart that warms with waves of emotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGllI_0ji12dIq00

Spector, who passed away on Jan. 12 of this year, has another connection to the city, as she toured and recorded with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes in the mid ’70s.

As for Abdelbarry and the “Fueled by Women” compilation, it's designed to bring the area's female voices to the fore. The Jersey artists contributing songs are Cynthia Rittenbach, Babie Julez, Little Hag, Technopulp, Pamela Flores, and bb. The music is arresting indie rock delivered with a minimalist lo-fi flow on a maximum power stance.

“There are so many talented women artists in Asbury Park and I wanted to do something to bring that community closer and create a sense of that community,” Abdelbarry said. “There are not enough shows that have all female lineups.”

“Fueled by Women: A Charity Compilation” is available in digital and limited issue cassette formats. Funds raised will go toward the Nomi Network, which fights against human trafficking, and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“I’d like to see more events run by women for women, like female songwriters teaching little girls how to write songs,” said Abdelbarry, who's also the lead guitarist for the city band Lightheaded. “Sometimes when you’re a girl leaning music, you feel like you have to compete with the boys to get your voice heard.”

Visit fueledbywomencompilation.bandcamp.com for more information.

Low Cut Connie in town

What Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie does to a piano has to be seen to be believed.

Now, Asbury Park fans have two chances to see what happens in the coming days when Low Cut Connie plays Friday, Dec. 16, at the city's Stone Pony. The Rachel Ana Dobken Band is opening that one. She's an A.P. mover and shaker who will be releasing a new album soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vs33j_0ji12dIq00

The Connie and Dobken show was moved from Dec. 15 to 16. All tickets will be honored.

Weiner, a Cherry Hill native, returns for a broadcast of his performance-themed Tough Cookies podcast, with special guest Tommy Stinson Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Transparent Clinch Gallery, two blocks from the Pony. Visit lowcutconnie.com/toughcookies/ for more info.

Go : Low Cut Connie with the Rachel Ana Dobken Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, $20 in advance/ $25 at the door; stoneponyonline.com.

The Xtravaganza returns

Who put the Xtravaganza into Xmas?

Glen Burtnik did. Burtnik's 30-plus years Xmas Xtravaganza returns Friday, Dec. 16, to the Vogel at the Count Basie Center of the Performing Arts in Red Bank after a one-year hiatus — and a couple of years of COVID where the name of the show was reduced to “Glen Burtnik's Xmas” and “Glen Burtnik's Socially Distanced Xmas.”

Watch out for a sleighful of surprises, guest stars and seasonal thrills, if you were lucky enough, that is. Tickets sold out when they went on sale in early November.

Proceeds raised will go toward Fulfill, formerly the Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.

