Roanoke, VA

More lab space is being built in Blacksburg and Roanoke. Here’s how that can accelerate growth of the life sciences sector.

By Dwayne Yancey
cardinalnews.org
 3 days ago
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg metro has recovered from pandemic slower than any other metro in Virginia, federal report shows

Last year, Virginia as a whole recovered from the traumatic 2020 pandemic shutdowns and saw its economy grow by 5.5% – enough to more than make up for those initial pandemic interruptions. In fact, Virginia in 2021 saw its economy, as measured by gross domestic product, top not only the pre-pandemic year of 2019 but the pre-pre-pandemic year of 2018.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Floyd County manufacturer to expand, add 15 jobs; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. SWVA Biochar in Floyd County will expand its facility, creating 15 new jobs, according to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The company makes biochar, a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Eleven sites named to Virginia Landmarks Register

Eleven sites in Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register, including ones in Charlotte County, Craig County, Lexington, Nottoway County and Roanoke. Those west of Richmond were the Keysville Historic District in Charlotte County, the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington, the Crewe Commerical Historic District in Nottoway County and the former Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Gainsboro library in Roanoke, Ferrum community get historical markers

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has announced it will add seven new historical markers around the state, including ones in Roanoke and Franklin County. The Roanoke marker is for the Gainsboro Branch Library, the first library for Black Virginians west of Richmond. During the 1940s, the Gainsboro librarian secretly kept books and other materials that city officials attempted to censor. That marker was sponsored by former Mayor Nelson Harris, who has been instrumental in getting other markers in the Roanoke Valley approved, mostly recently the one to Olympic gold medalist Norvel Lee in Botetourt County. See background story: “Nelson Harris is Roanoke’s historical marker champion.”
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ferrum College names interim president

Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Ferrum College has named former Fairmont State University President...
FERRUM, VA

