Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.
kvsc.org
Dangerous Situation Avoided on St. Cloud Train Tracks
What can be considered a dangerous situation was avoided early Tuesday morning in St. Cloud thanks to the St. Cloud Fire Department. They were called to a commercial truck stuck on the train tracks on the city’s East side at 6:35 a.m. When they arrived to the train tracks...
Rock County Star Herald
What's the legal length of snow plow mounted on truck?
Question: Last week I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet, 6 inches in...
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Ask a Trooper: What is allowed length for a snow blade?
Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches...
WDIO-TV
Thousands remain without power after powerful storm, utilities urge people to consider alternate lodging and options to stay warm
Crews from Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power are facing challenging conditions from the two-day storm. As of Thursday afternoon, Lake Country Power said more than 11,700 members remain without power. Their crews will be sent home at 9pm on Thursday for safety reasons, as they’ve been working 16 hours straight. Standby and emergency crews will remain working through the night.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
Minnesota 20 Year Old Cited For Speeding 3 Times, In The Same Day
I'm just going to file this under "Young & Dumb". No offense intended, it's just that one ticket would cause most people to take it easy on the accelerator and 2 tickets in one day would really make one step back and be extra cautious. But that wasn't the case...
St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December. We're at 13.3 inches now for...
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
Man Charged in Police Chase and Crash in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Formal charges have been filed against a man who is accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud that severely injured another driver. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is charged with several felonies, including criminal vehicular operation, the theft of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, fleeing police, and drug possession.
mprnews.org
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. -- Paramount Center for the Arts has canceled its Arts Underground Program. It will resume on January 12th. -- Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud is postponing its...
Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers
The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
True or False You Must Clear of All The Snow on Your Vehicle in Minnesota
Snow. It's something that we know and expect in Minnesota And it also comes with a lot of clean up. This snow that we got overnight is the really heavy stuff too, like just back breaking if you are having to shovel instead of using a snow blower or a plow of some sort.
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
Are You Slip, Sliding Away? Try These Non-Salt Alternatives To De-Ice
With the rain we had yesterday combined with the snow we are getting and what's forecasted for later in the week, (freezing temps) you might be finding yourself slipping and sliding both on your sidewalks and driveways this weekend. If you are like me and have pets you generally try not to use salt to de-ice, as it can dry out and crack their paw pads, not to mention what it can do to your driveway... Instead, you look for some alternatives to salt. I've got 7 different options for you to help de-ice, and keep you upright this winter.
St. Cloud Police Release New Information on Death Investigation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have released additional information on a non-suspicious death Tuesday night. Officers were called to 54 4th Avenue North at around 6:45 p.m. where they found the body of a 33-year-old man who was a resident of the apartment building. Police say the...
knsiradio.com
Man Dies After Falling from Multi-Story Apartment Building
(KNSI) — Police in St. Cloud say a 33-year-old man is dead after falling from his apartment window Tuesday evening. According to a press release, officers were called to the building on the 50 block of 4th Avenue North at about 6:45 and found the man lying on the ground. Surveillance video shows the man was alone in his apartment before “falling from his window, multiple stories, to the ground, where was located.”
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0