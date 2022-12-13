ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvsc.org

Dangerous Situation Avoided on St. Cloud Train Tracks

What can be considered a dangerous situation was avoided early Tuesday morning in St. Cloud thanks to the St. Cloud Fire Department. They were called to a commercial truck stuck on the train tracks on the city’s East side at 6:35 a.m. When they arrived to the train tracks...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Rock County Star Herald

What's the legal length of snow plow mounted on truck?

Question: Last week I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet, 6 inches in...
MINNESOTA STATE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Ask a Trooper: What is allowed length for a snow blade?

Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Thousands remain without power after powerful storm, utilities urge people to consider alternate lodging and options to stay warm

Crews from Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power are facing challenging conditions from the two-day storm. As of Thursday afternoon, Lake Country Power said more than 11,700 members remain without power. Their crews will be sent home at 9pm on Thursday for safety reasons, as they’ve been working 16 hours straight. Standby and emergency crews will remain working through the night.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Charged in Police Chase and Crash in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Formal charges have been filed against a man who is accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud that severely injured another driver. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is charged with several felonies, including criminal vehicular operation, the theft of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, fleeing police, and drug possession.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues

Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers

The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota

Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Are You Slip, Sliding Away? Try These Non-Salt Alternatives To De-Ice

With the rain we had yesterday combined with the snow we are getting and what's forecasted for later in the week, (freezing temps) you might be finding yourself slipping and sliding both on your sidewalks and driveways this weekend. If you are like me and have pets you generally try not to use salt to de-ice, as it can dry out and crack their paw pads, not to mention what it can do to your driveway... Instead, you look for some alternatives to salt. I've got 7 different options for you to help de-ice, and keep you upright this winter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Dies After Falling from Multi-Story Apartment Building

(KNSI) — Police in St. Cloud say a 33-year-old man is dead after falling from his apartment window Tuesday evening. According to a press release, officers were called to the building on the 50 block of 4th Avenue North at about 6:45 and found the man lying on the ground. Surveillance video shows the man was alone in his apartment before “falling from his window, multiple stories, to the ground, where was located.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy