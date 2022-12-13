ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
Paid NJ apprenticeship launches at Fortune 500 company

No bachelor's degree required. In fact, it's not allowed. Looking to address a growing skills gap and offer young adults a viable alternative to the typical college path, an apprenticeship initiative is underway in New Jersey for aspiring engineers in the area. The apprentices, 33 in total right now, are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Great New Jersey charity helping women and children

My friend Martino Cartier launched an organization based on providing women battling cancer, who are losing their hair from chemo, an opportunity to get a wig that hopefully brings back a sense of normalcy. The organization is called WIGS & WISHES. The group also grants wishes for kids, many of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say

PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PATERSON, NJ
Christie near bottom – GOP voters reject former NJ Gov

As he reportedly continues to consider another run for president, there is little encouragement former Gov. Chris Christie can take from the latest Monmouth University Poll. At least he did better than Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West). The Monmouth survey did not test head-to-head matchups of potential...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Yay! More Amazing Small Towns in New Jersey to Explore

Well based on your response, you enjoy reading about beautiful small towns here in New Jersey to visit. Hopefully, you can take some of the posts I have written about "cozy" little Jersey towns and put them on a list of places to explore. If you have a handful of these tiny towns you will have plenty of day trips to do with your friends and family.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This sweet, brave little 5-year old girl from Barnegat, NJ is courageously batting cancer again

The Christmas season begins a new year of contemplating the lessons gifted to us at this time of year -- courage, bravery, giving, hope, peace, love, what we can do to help others, how we can put others before ourselves, how we can use our gifts and talents for good to help the world -- and then it's up to us to take the time to reflect and then change.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Still falling – NJ gas cheapest in over a year

New Jersey gas prices have fallen to their lowest levels in over a year. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.29, according to AAA. That is 10-cents less than we were paying in December of 2021. Even with demand for gas rising over the last...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
