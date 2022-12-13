ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

newportthisweek.com

Anchors Away: Group to Relocate Parts of Vanderbilt Memorial

The committee working to restore the monument to Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt on Broadway is hoping to relocate some pieces of the installation. Members of the committee recently met with Newport’s Waterfront and Tree and Open Space commissions regarding relocating two, mid-19th century anchors that are near the monument. “We...
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket man puts on quite a Christmas light show

WOONSOCKET – As the weather outside got a bit more frightful, cars lined the front of 73 Roberta Ave., tuning in to 95.1 FM to watch the Christmas light show put on by city resident Matt Mello. As another car arrived, Mello ran into his house to grab candy...
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Committee zeroes in on plans for new Diamond Hill event center

CUMBERLAND – Members of the committee planning a new event and activity center at Diamond Hill Park are planning a 6,100-square-foot building with the capacity to hold some 233 people. Members of the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee met last Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss their chosen “concept...
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

Oyster Point Condo Offered by Residential Properties for $1,029,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This Warren condo is located in a premium location. Residential Properties offers the property at $1,029,000. This is the one you have been waiting for! Located in desirable Oyster Point, this fabulous free-standing residence, features a charming bluestone courtyard bathed in sunlight and surrounded by mature plantings - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. As soon as you open the door and step inside, you will be impressed by the open space, beautiful architectural details, and wonderful floor plan for today's lifestyle.
WARREN, RI
nbcboston.com

Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply

A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

