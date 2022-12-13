Read full article on original website
Anchors Away: Group to Relocate Parts of Vanderbilt Memorial
The committee working to restore the monument to Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt on Broadway is hoping to relocate some pieces of the installation. Members of the committee recently met with Newport’s Waterfront and Tree and Open Space commissions regarding relocating two, mid-19th century anchors that are near the monument. “We...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket man puts on quite a Christmas light show
WOONSOCKET – As the weather outside got a bit more frightful, cars lined the front of 73 Roberta Ave., tuning in to 95.1 FM to watch the Christmas light show put on by city resident Matt Mello. As another car arrived, Mello ran into his house to grab candy...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
Valley Breeze
Though funding is down, NS resident still putting on Christmas Eve dinner
WOONSOCKET – Illana Ball of North Smithfield says funding has been significantly down when it comes to receiving donations and other items for the Christmas Eve dinner she has been organizing for the last six years. “People have been generous here, but just fewer are donating this year, which,...
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
Valley Breeze
Committee zeroes in on plans for new Diamond Hill event center
CUMBERLAND – Members of the committee planning a new event and activity center at Diamond Hill Park are planning a 6,100-square-foot building with the capacity to hold some 233 people. Members of the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee met last Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss their chosen “concept...
GoLocalProv
Oyster Point Condo Offered by Residential Properties for $1,029,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This Warren condo is located in a premium location. Residential Properties offers the property at $1,029,000. This is the one you have been waiting for! Located in desirable Oyster Point, this fabulous free-standing residence, features a charming bluestone courtyard bathed in sunlight and surrounded by mature plantings - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. As soon as you open the door and step inside, you will be impressed by the open space, beautiful architectural details, and wonderful floor plan for today's lifestyle.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
independentri.com
South Kingstown votes to go back to drawing board for marijuana regulations
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New proposed regulations for governing the sale of recreational marijuana have drawn enough opposition from some residents that the Town Council wants another review of the proposed rules. The Town Council Monday night heard various comments in which residents asked the town to reconsider approaches...
50-Year-Old Rhode Island Woman Breaks 3 World Weightlifting Records
At 50 years old, Jennifer Jasper of North Smithfield, Rhode Island is breaking records in the sport of weightlifting. Recently, Jasper won the Masters World Champions in Orlando by setting the world record for snatch, clean and jerk, and the total combined record for the 50-54-year-old division. Who is Jennifer...
SouthCoast Homes Were Always Lit By Ceramic Christmas Trees
In 1968, my mother, like many other women her age, fell head over heels for the homemade ceramics craze. I was 10 years old, and my brother was 12. Ceramics became a family activity. My parents purchased a ceramic kiln. It stood in the basement of our two-family home on...
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
New England Town’s Quintessential Christmas Tree is a Copyrighted Masterpiece
We are so about out Christmas trees here in New England, plus we get so creative with our buoy trees and lobster trap trees. There aren't too many places that can claim such a hometown, unique feel for the holidays. And when I ran across this Christmas tree paying homage...
GoLocalProv
Historic College Hill Property Sold for $2.5M, Announces Residential Properties
Residential Properties announced the sale of 130 Prospect Street on Providence’s East Side for $2.5 million. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has now participated in 73 of the 80 single-family sales over $1 million in Providence this year, with DeRentis accounting for 25 of those sales. The 5-bedroom,...
nbc16.com
Rhode Island mom collects over 500 toys for kids in need in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They...
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
