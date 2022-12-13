ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Teachers, parents react to future closures of 3 Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Students, parents and teachers expressed anger and confusion after learning on Tuesday that two Providence schools will close at the end of the academic year. Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro Elementary School will shut down for good -...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

After Brown University’s dorm break-ins, college heightens security on campus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After the recent Brown University dorm break-ins , the college is now heightening security on campus. On Dec. 7, a Brown student told ABC 6 News that she reported the intruder — later identified as Thony Green — in Wayland Hall after he was seen trying to get into her friend’s room who was asleep at the time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income

I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
GoLocalProv

Oyster Point Condo Offered by Residential Properties for $1,029,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This Warren condo is located in a premium location. Residential Properties offers the property at $1,029,000. This is the one you have been waiting for! Located in desirable Oyster Point, this fabulous free-standing residence, features a charming bluestone courtyard bathed in sunlight and surrounded by mature plantings - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. As soon as you open the door and step inside, you will be impressed by the open space, beautiful architectural details, and wonderful floor plan for today's lifestyle.
WARREN, RI
independentri.com

SK police officers honored for bravery at awards ceremony

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Police Department recently held its 2022 Awards and Recognition Ceremony to honor sworn officers, civilians and other emergency responders for their work during the year. “An important part of having a top-notch police department is making sure that our team knows they...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Smiley Announces Mayor’s Office Appointments - Crowell Named Chief of Staff

Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley has announced several key mayor’s office appointments that will be serving with the new Administration in January. “Our team has spent the past few months interviewing hundreds of people for positions throughout the city in order to build the best team who will run the best-run city in the country,” said Smiley. “I’m excited by the team we’ve built and am looking forward to continuing to expand this team of highly qualified and committed individuals in January. It’s incredibly important to me that we continue to surround ourselves with folks that are dedicated to improving education, increasing safety and improving city services across Providence.”
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy