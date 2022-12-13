Read full article on original website
independentri.com
South Kingstown votes to go back to drawing board for marijuana regulations
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New proposed regulations for governing the sale of recreational marijuana have drawn enough opposition from some residents that the Town Council wants another review of the proposed rules. The Town Council Monday night heard various comments in which residents asked the town to reconsider approaches...
Turnto10.com
Teachers, parents react to future closures of 3 Providence schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Students, parents and teachers expressed anger and confusion after learning on Tuesday that two Providence schools will close at the end of the academic year. Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro Elementary School will shut down for good -...
Staff meetings called at Prov. schools after district confirms building closures
The district confirmed two buildings will close, but wouldn't say which ones.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: “How to Create a Crisis” - Rhode Island Education Leaders Have Written the Book
Northeastern University's graduate school has a guide to how to manage a crisis communications situation. Well, Rhode Island education leaders -- the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and the leadership of the Providence Public School District -- have written a new book, "How to Create a Crisis." The Northeastern guide,...
GoLocalProv
Closure of Providence Schools is Racist, Says Former NAACP Officer & Smiley Team Member
A community member and member of Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley’s transition team is calling the announcement of the closure of the city’s schools “racist,” ahead of a community meeting Wednesday night. On Tuesday, students and families learned that Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street...
ecori.org
South Kingstown Council Pulls Plug on Controversial Town Farm Park Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In a unanimous vote, members of the South Kingstown Town Council passed a resolution at Monday night’s council meeting authorizing the withdrawal of the town‘s support for a land swap with South County Health. Town Farm Park had been proposed as the site of...
Opinion: Call to Action: Union, Management Must Blow Up Providence’s Broken School System
In Providence, as in many places around the country, labor-management relations are like a boxing match. The rules of the game, codified in state law, are designed to create an adversarial relationship. That baked-in conflict has existed for decades and colors every aspect of the school district. How do we know? One of us is […]
eastgreenwichnews.com
Another Postponement for Division Road Project
Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
ABC6.com
After Brown University’s dorm break-ins, college heightens security on campus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After the recent Brown University dorm break-ins , the college is now heightening security on campus. On Dec. 7, a Brown student told ABC 6 News that she reported the intruder — later identified as Thony Green — in Wayland Hall after he was seen trying to get into her friend’s room who was asleep at the time.
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
GoLocalProv
Oyster Point Condo Offered by Residential Properties for $1,029,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This Warren condo is located in a premium location. Residential Properties offers the property at $1,029,000. This is the one you have been waiting for! Located in desirable Oyster Point, this fabulous free-standing residence, features a charming bluestone courtyard bathed in sunlight and surrounded by mature plantings - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. As soon as you open the door and step inside, you will be impressed by the open space, beautiful architectural details, and wonderful floor plan for today's lifestyle.
independentri.com
SK police officers honored for bravery at awards ceremony
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Police Department recently held its 2022 Awards and Recognition Ceremony to honor sworn officers, civilians and other emergency responders for their work during the year. “An important part of having a top-notch police department is making sure that our team knows they...
nrinow.news
RIDEM fines Burrillville man $2,200 for years of discharge of sewage on the ground
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has fined the owner of a multifamily Burrillville home $2,200 for failure to comply with regulations governing wastewater disposal, in a notice of violation that documents sewage being discharged onto the ground on the property for nearly two years. John...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Ocean State Job Lot donated ability-inclusive dolls
Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) donated more than 1,600 ability-inclusive dolls to veterans organizations, military hospitals, and medical nonprofits.
GoLocalProv
Smiley Announces Mayor’s Office Appointments - Crowell Named Chief of Staff
Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley has announced several key mayor’s office appointments that will be serving with the new Administration in January. “Our team has spent the past few months interviewing hundreds of people for positions throughout the city in order to build the best team who will run the best-run city in the country,” said Smiley. “I’m excited by the team we’ve built and am looking forward to continuing to expand this team of highly qualified and committed individuals in January. It’s incredibly important to me that we continue to surround ourselves with folks that are dedicated to improving education, increasing safety and improving city services across Providence.”
