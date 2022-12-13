Read full article on original website
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
More than three decades after starring alongside Chevy Chase in the holiday classic National Lampoon's Christmas, Beverly D'Angelo can now be seen in what could be a holiday classic-in-the-making, the just-released Violent Night. So is the actress happy to be the Queen of Christmas Movies?. "I will take that," says...
Holiday nostalgia season is upon us and there’s no better way to comfort your inner child, or entertain your actual child, than with these Christmas classic movies. Though some have been snatched up by exclusive streaming services, there are plenty of classic Christmas movies to fill the long winter days. There’s a classic in here for every age in your family, be it your cranky toddler, cranky teen, or cranky spouse, and these warm and fuzzies are sure to brighten your family’s mood like the fragrant evergreen tree in your living room.
Jonathan Bennett Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of His New Hallmark Christmas Movie, 'The Holiday Sitter'
Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett stars in and executive produced The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first LGBTQ+-led Christmas movie. In the film, he plays Sam, a workaholic bachelor tasked with babysitting his niece and nephew around the holidays. Thankfully, he gets some help from a handsome neighbor, Jason, played by George Krissa (right). "Making the Yuletide gay, one pancake at a time," Bennett says of this behind the scenes snap.
‘You’ll never see Michael Caine blink’: An oral history of The Muppet Christmas Carol at 30
There are Christmas movies, then there’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. In the years since its arrival in 1992, this surprisingly dedicated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ defining redemption story has emerged as a modern classic, dripping with nostalgia and indelibly linked to the childhood of a generation thanks to countless festive repeats. Full of memorable moments, beloved songs and that warm, fuzzy, festive feeling – for many, it’s just not Christmas until you’ve seen a frog in a top hat teach Michael Caine’s Scrooge the importance of empathy.But beneath Kermit’s compassion and Ebeneezer’s humbugs lies an equally restorative tale of how Christmas saved...
As an immigrant kid, I learned about Christmas from TV — and it nearly broke my heart
On Christmas Day 1984, I tiptoed over to the front door of my house, anxious to see what Santa brought. The night before, I had made paper stockings from notebook paper based on images I’d seen on television. I wrote “Nancy” on one stocking and “Dad” on the other with a blue ballpoint pen, the way I saw American names embroidered on stockings hung on mantles, like on “Silver Spoons.” As an immigrant child, I was fascinated by sitcoms about rich white families — the embodiment of the American dream. I taped the stockings up on the wall next to my front door since we had no fireplace. I figured that if Santa Claus could fly in a magical sleigh pulled by reindeer, he’d find a way inside my house.
