Berrettini on how Alcaraz shifted mentality away from Big Four due to meteoric rise: "It’s like maybe we can do it as well"

"It does seem to bring out some of his best tennis" - Australia's United Cup captain Sam Stosur on Kyrgios playing in front of his home crowd
Nick Kyrgios will spearhead the home side at the newly-minted team competition, the United Cup, scheduled to be played across five Australian cities between December 29, 2022, to January 8, 2023. Addressing the team's chances in a recent interview with the ATP, captain Samantha Stosur said she was looking forward...
"I want to see Novak play in every tournament. I always said that if you want to be the best": Alcaraz eager to battle against Djokovic at Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz would like to measure himself against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open because it's been incredibly hard to defeat Djokovic there. Novak Djokovic is hoping to win another Australian Open in Melbourne this year and he's considered the favourite to do so by many. The Serb traditionally plays very well down under and Alcaraz would love to try and beat him there. He wants Djokovic to play every event because tennis is better with the top guys:
Raducanu set for return to action tomorrow at Mubadala World Tennis Championship: "I’ve put in a two-month fitness block and I am looking forward to seeing how that takes me into 2023"
Emma Raducanu is set to begin the new season in Abu Dhabi with a match against Ons Jabeur as part of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Raducanu was supposed to play at the event last year but was forced to withdraw with her debut coming this year. It will be her first match in two and it will be played on Friday. Many fans are wondering what kind of Raducanu will show up as she teased plenty of workout pictures as she recovered from her wrist injury.
Osaka on difficulty facing press after losing matches: "It's like pouring salt into a wound"
Naomi Osaka never really enjoyed talking to the media but she really doesn't enjoy talking to them after a loss because it's like pouring salt into a wound to her. Osaka was never the most confident when dealing with the media as her shy persona was always very noticeable. A fierce competitor on the court, but very shy off the court, Osaka simply does not enjoy the process in general, especially after a loss. The situation escalated when she refused to give interviews at the 2021 Roland Garros.
Rafael Nadal shares big news about his team
Rafael Nadal on Friday shared some big news about his team. The Spanish tennis star said on Instagram that his longtime coach, Francis Roig, will be leaving his team. Roig will be pursuing a personal project, according to Nadal. Roig has been working with Nadal since 2005, joining the famous...
"I gave my best and I held my head up high" - Venus Williams on the proudest moment of her distinguished career
WTA icon Venus Williams said that she is proud o herself for holding her head up high regardless of what happened throughout her illustrious career. The 42-year-old is very active on social media where she often interacts with her fans. In one such recent interaction, she was asked what has been the proudest moment of her incredible career.
Iga Swiatek’s coach believes Wimbledon did ‘the right thing’ in banning Russian and Belarusian players: “Daria Kasatkina is the only player from that part of the world with whom I talk at all”
Not many agreed with Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarussian players from the event which is why it resulted in the ATP and WTA handing them fines. Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski had no issue with the ban explaining in a recent interview that it was the right thing to do. It's quite a controversy-creating statement as Wiktorowski will certainly hear on social media rather quickly but for him on a personal level, it made a lot of sense:
Sharapova returns to court for first time since becoming a mother: "I might be a little sore tomorrow"
Maria Sharapova made her way to a tennis court for the first time since becoming a mother earlier this year and joked about her lack of preparedness. Sharapova has not been playing for a while but a tennis court will never be foreign to the former world number one. She made her way to one recently revealing it in Instagram stories. On the first one Sharapova wrote:
Fernandez reacts to winning Tennis Canada Women's Player of the Year Award: "It's not about how many times you get knocked down"
Leylah Fernandez was named Canada's Women's player of the year and she reacted to it with a lot of joy after enduring a very tough season overall. Fernandez had hoped 2022 to be the major breakout year for her after reaching the US Open final and it was going somewhat well. She was playing really well at the French Open but injured her foot which needed surgery and left her unable to play for a really long time. She wasn't able to do much after returning and she referenced that in her reaction to getting the award.
Nadal continues to rule out potential retirement: “I work every day with the right energy to not be at that point”
Despite the new year not even officially starting, Nadal and talks about retirement from tennis are already in the news despite him shutting it down repeatedly. Rafael Nadal and retirement talks are simply a reality which he will have to face any time he speaks to the press. While understanding of that, the Spaniard is very keen on dismissing them as he did recently when he said that he's not thinking about it. He really shouldn't despite some poor results lately.
When does Emma Raducanu play next after Jabeur loss in Abu Dhabi?
Emma Raducanu made her return to tennis with a match at the Mubadala tennis event in Abu Dhabi and made a good impression so when does she play next?. It's a good question albeit not a very complicated one. Her next tennis event will be in Auckland to start the year as she opted against playing in the mixed event - United Cup. Raducanu needs points to make her life easier on the Tour and she is mostly focusing on that to start the year. Her match against Jabeur was quite good.
Ruud wins Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, breaks streak of Federer and Nadal
Casper Ruud has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award breaking the streak by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who have been declared the winners since 2004. The Sportsmanship award is not the top award among ATP awards but it's certainly one that players like to get and it symbolizes and very fair standing among their peers. For the longest of time, it was largely a popularity contest with Federer winning most years and Nadal winning more recently. They have won it 18 times since 2004 and this year we finally saw somebody else win it.
Sky Sports to show US Open from 2023 in five year deal including individual court feeds alongside main coverage
Sky Sports has reached an agreement with the United States Tennis Association to broadcast the US Open for the next five years in the UK and Ireland. The new deal begins with the 2023 edition of the event and will last until the 2027 edition of the event. It's not the first time Sky Sports has enjoyed this partnership as it was the broadcasting partner for 25 years (1991-2015). Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said about the deal:
"Agassi also skipped Wimbledon because he didn't like playing on grass" - Iga Swiatek's coach unconcerned about the Pole's subpar record on grass
At the age of 21, Iga Swiatek has three Grand Slam titles already -- two on clay and one on hardcourts. Grass, however, has been a hard surface to master for the World No.1, whose best result at Wimbledon has been reaching the fourth round, despite her being a junior champion at SW19.
Nadal jokes after Ruud breaks 18-year Sportsmanship Award record: "No way"
Casper Ruud broke an 18-year dominance of Nadal and Federer over the sportsmanship award and Nadal joked about it in the accompanying ATP social media post. Roger Federer dominated the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award for many years as he won it multiple times. Rafael Nadal was the most dominant player in the past couple of years getting it done up until this year. In fact, the duo were the winner ever since 2004 but we have a new winner.
Stefanos Tsitsipas smashes Casper Ruud for the Mubadala Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his good play in Abu Dhabi over the years as the Greek player easily smashed Casper Ruud 6-2 6-2 to move on to the final. The final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be played tomorrow and it will feature Stefanos Tsitsipas. He's played really well over the years here and played another strong match to take down Ruud in straight sets. It was 6-2 6-2 for the Greek who dominated play pretty much from the start.
