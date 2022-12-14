Read full article on original website
Nadal and Swiatek crowned ITF World Champions for 2022
Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek have been crowning ITF World Champions for 2022 as it's his 5th time winning the award and the Polish player's first time. The award is given to players who were able to achieve great success over the course of the previous year and both Nadal and Swiatek fit the bill. The Spaniard certainly had more competition than Swiatek who dominated fairly confidently over the WTA Tour. Nadal had a great start to the year but his play got worse over time as he dealt with injuries.
Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime named Tennis Canada's players of the year
Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez headlined Tennis Canada’s annual awards on Thursday. Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime, who won four ATP Tour events last year, including three straight late in the year before leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title, won in the men’s singles category. Fernandez,...
Fernandez reacts to winning Tennis Canada Women's Player of the Year Award: "It's not about how many times you get knocked down"
Leylah Fernandez was named Canada's Women's player of the year and she reacted to it with a lot of joy after enduring a very tough season overall. Fernandez had hoped 2022 to be the major breakout year for her after reaching the US Open final and it was going somewhat well. She was playing really well at the French Open but injured her foot which needed surgery and left her unable to play for a really long time. She wasn't able to do much after returning and she referenced that in her reaction to getting the award.
Nadal jokes after Ruud breaks 18-year Sportsmanship Award record: "No way"
Casper Ruud broke an 18-year dominance of Nadal and Federer over the sportsmanship award and Nadal joked about it in the accompanying ATP social media post. Roger Federer dominated the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award for many years as he won it multiple times. Rafael Nadal was the most dominant player in the past couple of years getting it done up until this year. In fact, the duo were the winner ever since 2004 but we have a new winner.
Sinner sets ATP Finals aim with 2023 goals confirmed
Jannik Sinner has set the ATP Finals as a goal that he wants to achieve in 2023 as he hopes to play better than in 2022 and that he remains healthier. Sinner had some amazing events in 2022 and played some incredible matches but for the most part, he failed up short when it mattered the most. He also didn't have much luck with injuries, especially towards the end of the year when he wasn't able to play at all. Sinner hopes things will be much better next year and he set the ATP Finals as a target:
When does Emma Raducanu play next after Jabeur loss in Abu Dhabi?
Emma Raducanu made her return to tennis with a match at the Mubadala tennis event in Abu Dhabi and made a good impression so when does she play next?. It's a good question albeit not a very complicated one. Her next tennis event will be in Auckland to start the year as she opted against playing in the mixed event - United Cup. Raducanu needs points to make her life easier on the Tour and she is mostly focusing on that to start the year. Her match against Jabeur was quite good.
Andrey Rublev sets up Mubadala final against Tsitsipas
Andrey Rublev had no issues taking down Carlos Alcaraz in Abu Dhabi as the Russian smashed his opponent 6-2 6-1 to move on to the final. It will be a Rublev against Tsitsipas final in Abu Dhabi as both of them easily smashed their opponents in the semi-finals. The matches were quite similar as both featured players that played last week and did well. Both opponents had not played in a while and it showed as they were struggling to find a good rhythm.
Ruud wins Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, breaks streak of Federer and Nadal
Casper Ruud has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award breaking the streak by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who have been declared the winners since 2004. The Sportsmanship award is not the top award among ATP awards but it's certainly one that players like to get and it symbolizes and very fair standing among their peers. For the longest of time, it was largely a popularity contest with Federer winning most years and Nadal winning more recently. They have won it 18 times since 2004 and this year we finally saw somebody else win it.
Lionel Messi mastered a football like no one else. But is that enough to be among the gods?
Lionel Messi has been on this planet for 35 years, five months and 24 days, and for most of that time he has dreamt of winning the World Cup. But at around 8pm on Sunday in Lusail he will stop dreaming; whether Messi joins Pele and Diego Maradona among the pantheon of legendary World Cup winners will be known, and it will never be rewritten.From then on he will either be the man who won the World Cup or the man who didn’t, one match defining a career already packed full of moments, and the strange part is there’s only...
Navratilova on Serena Williams' life post-retirement: "The world is her oyster"
Martina Navratilova compared her own retirement to that of Serena Williams in a recent column she wrote for The Wall Street Journal to provide insight into how she might be feeling. According to her activity on social media, Serena Williams is staying very busy after bidding farewell to tennis. It...
Stefanos Tsitsipas smashes Casper Ruud for the Mubadala Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his good play in Abu Dhabi over the years as the Greek player easily smashed Casper Ruud 6-2 6-2 to move on to the final. The final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be played tomorrow and it will feature Stefanos Tsitsipas. He's played really well over the years here and played another strong match to take down Ruud in straight sets. It was 6-2 6-2 for the Greek who dominated play pretty much from the start.
Becker to be dropped from BBC Wimbledon coverage after UK ban
Boris Becker is set to be dropped as BBC Wimbledon pundit following his ban to enter the UK which makes it impossible for him to attend Wimbledon next year. Boris Becker was released from a UK prison this week due to being a foreign national and as part of that deal, he was deported back to Germany. It's been a relief for both Becker and his family to see him be released after only 8 months but the early release has other consequences. One of his most famous positions was as part of the BBC Wimbledon coverage team.
VIDEO: Still got it: Agassi returns to the court at age of 52 with superb fitness and footwork
Andre Agassi was once a faboolous tennis player but even at age 52 the American showcased that he's still got some of it with a video to prove it. Agassi has been a polarizing figure fur much of his career and he's still a player whose name is mentioned often in tennis. Most of that is about things he's done in the past because he's been living rather lowkey in Las Vegas with his family. He's present in tennis still and a recent video showcased him practicing with someone.
Video: Emma Raducanu, Andrey Rublev and other stars take part in the 'Crossbar Challenge' in Abu Dhabi
Tennis players like Andrey Rublev and Emma Raducanu are getting ready for the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France on Sunday. In a new video, several tennis players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur, Cameron Norrie, Borna Coric, etc. showed off their skills with tennis rackets and with their feet.
Sky Sports to show US Open from 2023 in five year deal including individual court feeds alongside main coverage
Sky Sports has reached an agreement with the United States Tennis Association to broadcast the US Open for the next five years in the UK and Ireland. The new deal begins with the 2023 edition of the event and will last until the 2027 edition of the event. It's not the first time Sky Sports has enjoyed this partnership as it was the broadcasting partner for 25 years (1991-2015). Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said about the deal:
Emma Raducanu loses to Ons Jabeur at Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
A match that was supposed to happen last year happened this year instead and it saw Emma Raducanu make a return but it was not triumphant as she lost to Jabeur 7-5 3-6 8-10. Raducanu has not played since Ostrava because she injured her wrist which forced her to abandon any plans of playing for the rest of the year. She dedicated herself to fitness and spent two months building her body and getting ready for the upcoming season. It was important for her because she had far too many injuries during this campaign.
Juan Martin del Potro hints at playing 2023 US Open if Argentina beat France to seal 2022 World Cup
Retired player Juan Martin Del Potro hinted at playing 2023 US Open should his Argentina beat France in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. Like most Argentinians, Del Potro is a huge football fan and he's currently experiencing football euphoria as his country will play in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. The country is football-crazy with generally very strong teams every cycle but their last win came 36 years ago. Should they win, Del Potro has hinted at playing at the 2023 US Open.
Navratilova hopes for Kasatkina safety after black-listing: "This is not good"
Martina Navratilova is worried about the safety of Daria Kasatkina after a politican attempted to brand her a foreign agent in the state Duma. Daria Kasatkina has been receiving a lot of criticism after going public with her sexuality as well as having a strong opinion on many matters including the war in Ukraine. While her tennis contribution was recognized with a medal in Russia, a politician in the country attempted to brand her as a foreign agent which could have consequences for her.
Alcaraz sets up foundation to promote social welfare
Carlos Alcaraz set up foundation to promote social welfare and solidarity in his native Spain with the foundation bearing his name. Carlos Alcaraz is quickly blossoming into a tennis superstar with that status already given to him in his native Spain. It puts him in a position to help others and he did not waste any time by creating a foundation that will promote social welfare in his native Spain. According to MARCA, it has already completed the notarial level and will be announced shortly.
Beau Greaves, 18, makes history as youngest woman to compete at World Championship but is denied fairytale debut win
THERE WAS no fairy tale ending for Beau Greaves as her teen dreams were stolen by the darts' Magpie. The 18-year-old from Doncaster acquitted herself with distinction despite losing 3-0 on her debut appearance at the hands of William O’Connor at the PDC World Darts Championship. The WDF women’s...
