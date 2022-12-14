The experiential art collective, teamLab, just opened a series of new visitor areas in its Tokyo location, just one month after Japan’s travel ban was lifted. According to the collective, tickets purchased from people overseas have increased by 136% following the pandemic, with one in three of the museum‘s visitors travelling from abroad. As a result, the museum has expanded its immersive offering through an additional 10 artworks, a new ramen restaurant and three new dedicated areas.

1 DAY AGO