Take a Look at the Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Sail"
Black and red are clearly having a moment in fashion and Jordan Brand is taking note, spicing things up with a new iteration of the “Bred” Air Jordan Low. Arriving exclusively in women’s sizing, the sneaker features an overall black colorway with contrasting “Gym Red” accents and revives the spirit of 2018 staple.
Jeremy Scott Gives the adidas Originals Superstar a "Money" Makeover
Jeremy Scott is once again applying his over-the-top aesthetic to adidas‘ sneakers. For his latest collaboration with the footwear giant, the designer has reworked the Superstar silhouette, covering the sneaker in “Money.” With a white base on the soles, toe box, Three Stripes and heel, the kicks arrive with a teal hue across the upper. The design is highlighted with dollar bill motifs, which are branded with “In adidas We Trust.”
The Nike Dunk Mid "Coconut Milk" Is the Perfect Companion for Your Matcha Strolls
For the last iteration of the Dunk Mid, Nike chose the fan-favorite “Panda” palette, a monochromatic colorway that blends in perfectly with the cold weather. Yet, in preparation for the forthcoming Spring season, the Swoosh label has revamped its beloved silhouette with warmer accents. We personally think it’s the perfect companion to add to your Spring matcha runs.
Drake's OVO Drops Y2K-Inspired Womenswear Capsule
Drake‘s label October’s Very Own is closing the year with a womenswear capsule inspired by all things Y2K. The brand, which recently worked with Casetify on owl-branded tech accessories, has unveiled a lineup of cozy separates as well as denim pieces for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The range features a denim jacket and jeans, which are both highlighted with bejeweled detailing on the back. The same details are found on a black velour tracksuit.
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Dripping in "Strawberries and Cream"
The latest Air Jordan 1 Low silhouettes all shared in common muted hues and minimal colorways that blend in perfectly with the ongoing cold weather. Yet, in preparation for the warmer seasons to come, Nike has revealed a sneak peek at a womenswear exclusive, Air Jordan 1 Mid “Strawberries and Cream.”
Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Candy Cane Glazed Nails
Just when you thought glazed nails couldn’t get any classier, Hailey Bieber put a festive spin on TikTok‘s favorite manicure. Taking her viral aesthetic one step further, the Rhode Skin founder accented her elegant almond-shaped nails with a cherry red tip, immediately capturing the holiday spirit. Bearing the popular iridescent shine, the candy cane-inspired French manicure looks good enough to eat. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to debut her ultra-chic claws, wearing possibly the cutest holiday outfit. Taking a cue from Fran Drescher’s The Nanny, Bieber wore a mini black dress adorned with gold buttons and a luxurious faux fur coat that’s absolutely giving “rich b–ch energy,” respectfully.
Kakao Friends Unexpectedly Teams up With Louis Poulsen on Ryan-Themed Lamp
Kakao Friends, the label created based on South Korean messaging app KakaoTalk‘s popular emoticons, has unexpectedly joined forces with Danish design brand Louis Poulsen on a desk lamp. The release marks the first collaboration for the lighting manufacturer, which has been around since 1874 with some of the most...
Casetify Drops Tech Accessories Collab With Virtual Hybrid K-Pop Group, aespa
Capitalizing on the global buzz around K-pop, Casetify has now joined forces with SM Entertainment for the first time, releasing a tech accessories collaboration with virtual hybrid group aespa. Like most other Casetify releases, the collection features a wide range of phone cases, as well as covers for AirPods and...
The Air Jordan 5 Receives a Varsity Treatment in "UNC" University Blue
After recently unveiling an exclusive new iteration of the Air Jordan 5 following a planet Mars motif, the Jordan Brand has revealed an upcoming college-themed version of the staple. Dubbed Air Jordan 5 “UNC,” the model arrives in a “University Blue” colorway, a nod to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the...
Florence Pugh’s New Chocolate Brown Update Has Her Almost Unrecognizable
Florence Pugh is on that list when taking stock of the celebrities that have had great hair moments in 2022. Being known for her short, blonde mane, the star has dramatically switched lanes and gone the most perfect holiday chocolate brown. Pugh also debuted one of the shortest hairstyles we’ve...
Disney Taps Givenchy for Its 100-Year Anniversary Capsule
Givenchy and Disney have teamed up for a second time following their initial collaboration in May, for an all-new capsule collection in celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. Starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, the collection honors Lunar New Year and sees Oswald adorn a lineup of jackets,...
Here's a Look at teamLab Tokyo's Newest Immersive Artworks
The experiential art collective, teamLab, just opened a series of new visitor areas in its Tokyo location, just one month after Japan’s travel ban was lifted. According to the collective, tickets purchased from people overseas have increased by 136% following the pandemic, with one in three of the museum‘s visitors travelling from abroad. As a result, the museum has expanded its immersive offering through an additional 10 artworks, a new ramen restaurant and three new dedicated areas.
Burberry Announces Daniel Lee's Debut Runway Show
Burberry has just announced that Daniel Lee’s debut runway show will take place during London Fashion Week in 2023. Lee was appointed Chief Creative Officer of the brand back in September, replacing Riccardo Tisci who joined in 2018. Burberry has announced that Lee’s first show is set to take place in February. According to Instagram account Style Not Com, the brand is also set to show a preview campaign a few weeks prior, offering a curated range of ‘Burberry Classics,’ which will be shot by Tyrone Lebon.
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him
Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
