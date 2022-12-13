ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Family's New Kittens Makes Us LOL

Every pet owner envisions getting another fur baby. But with that fantasy, you have to consider whether or not your current pet will enjoy another one in the house. We'd say most of the time it works out very well, but not always. Take for example TikTok user @ohkarajane's experience...
pawesome.net

Woman Pulls Over To Fix Wiper Blade And Finds A Random Dog Jumped Into Her Car

If you have questioned whether dogs love humans, this TikTok post will prove the point. “My commutes by like…” is a fun TikTok post that shows dogs will go to any lengths to become friends with humans. The dog in the video does not look like it has any interest in going anywhere but home with the driver.
Franklin County Free Press

Cat People Quickly Learn Tolerance

I remember watching a comedian years ago who compared cat people and dog people. He said that dog people don’t let their dogs go to the bathroom in a box in the kitchen; it doesn’t make cat people bad, it just makes them more tolerant of crap in a box in the kitchen.
pethelpful.com

Video of Rhino Sweetly Introducing Her Baby Makes Us So Happy

Baby animals are sure to put a smile on our faces, whether they're covered in fur, feathers, scales, or skin. Mimi the rhinoceros is no exception! The curious girl may only be a few weeks old, but she's one of the biggest babies we've ever seen. It's even more special...
katzenworld.co.uk

Guest Star Cat: Mercury

Everything started back in the Fall of 2021 when a couple stray cats came to my front door. They appeared amazingly healthy; just looking for food. I of course couldn’t resist cute faces, so gave them a bowl of food thinking they’re a neighbor’s pets and would go home. They looked well cared for. I live in the country and it’s not uncommon to have indoor/ outdoor cats.

