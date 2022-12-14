This year, the motorcycle jacket has found its way into just about It Girl's closet — from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner, and, of course, Ms. Dua Lipa. The pop star has worn the roomy leather coat on multiple occasions (even in the dead of summer). And now? She's effortlessly transitioning the moto from day to night with her latest going-out look. On Saturday, Dua shared a photo dump from a recent night-out in London on Instagram, wearing a black metallic vinyl version of the standard coat. In photos, Dua posed in the back what appeared to be an empty truck bed and paired her glistening jacket with a matching miniskirt, sheer black tights, and knee-high patent-leather boots.

11 HOURS AGO