11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
OutThere Colorado

Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
Westword

Colorado's Cannabis Christmas Gift Guide

Legal cannabis has been around long enough in Colorado that we can buy novelty presents and sensible gifts for everyone from a stoner roommate to an experimenting grandmother. Edibles are getting more precise and deluxe, cookbooks have moved on from cannabutter, and vaporizers have reached points of convenience and usability that we've never seen before.
99.9 KEKB

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
5280.com

Big Questions Surround the Rollout of Psychedelics in Colorado

Editor’s note: This is a living resource that was last updated December 16, 2022. By now you’ve heard the news: During the 2022 midterm elections, Colorado passed the most comprehensive psychedelics measure ever introduced on a statewide ballot. The result is a historic repudiation of the War on Drugs, through which psychedelics have been outlawed and criminalized for decades.
treksplorer.com

Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in Colorado

Home to the Rocky Mountains and breathtaking natural landscapes, Colorado is an outdoor adventure haven. And there’s no better way to experience the natural beauty of the Centennial State all than basking in the most beautiful mountain towns in Colorado. Cradled by canyons or surrounded by snow-capped peaks, Colorado’s...
kunc.org

Colorado Edition: Grim news for Glen Canyon Dam and dealing with grief and loss during the holidays

Glen Canyon Dam: New forecasts for the Colorado River paint a grim picture. Climate change and steady demand are shrinking the water supply for 40 million people. At the nation's largest dams, that means the ability to generate hydropower could soon be under threat. KUNC's Alex Hager introduces us to the Glen Canyon Dam. What was once a mighty piece of Western infrastructure is now possibly unable to function.
