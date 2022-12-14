Read full article on original website
A 5-Stop Colorado Road Trip for Those Who Like It ‘Scary’
Why just go for a drive when you can go for a drive that's going to give you "the creeps?" Gas up, grab some snacks, and bring a sweater- you know how creepy places can get chilly. Colorado is known for having many haunted locations; a recent list from All...
11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
Starting Jan. 1, everyone in Colorado will be charged for every single-use bag
A statewide 10-cent bag fee, aimed at reducing single-use plastics but which also includes recycled paper, goes into effect on New Year’s Day.
Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
Westword
Colorado's Cannabis Christmas Gift Guide
Legal cannabis has been around long enough in Colorado that we can buy novelty presents and sensible gifts for everyone from a stoner roommate to an experimenting grandmother. Edibles are getting more precise and deluxe, cookbooks have moved on from cannabutter, and vaporizers have reached points of convenience and usability that we've never seen before.
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue a Deer Out of a Drainage Ditch
Oh deer. What happens when a buck decides it would be a great idea to meander into a drainage ditch? Well, first and foremost, the buck is probably going to get stuck. Second, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is probably going to have to come in and rescue the animal. That...
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
5280.com
Big Questions Surround the Rollout of Psychedelics in Colorado
Editor’s note: This is a living resource that was last updated December 16, 2022. By now you’ve heard the news: During the 2022 midterm elections, Colorado passed the most comprehensive psychedelics measure ever introduced on a statewide ballot. The result is a historic repudiation of the War on Drugs, through which psychedelics have been outlawed and criminalized for decades.
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
treksplorer.com
Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in Colorado
Home to the Rocky Mountains and breathtaking natural landscapes, Colorado is an outdoor adventure haven. And there’s no better way to experience the natural beauty of the Centennial State all than basking in the most beautiful mountain towns in Colorado. Cradled by canyons or surrounded by snow-capped peaks, Colorado’s...
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
coloradosun.com
The rock-hurling spat that could upend Colorado’s river access rules
It’s been more than a decade since a riverside property owner hurled rocks at angler Roger Hill as he waded and stalked trout in the Arkansas River above the Royal Gorge. The ripples from that splashy spat could upset Colorado’s murky river access rules. The Colorado Supreme Court...
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
kunc.org
Colorado Edition: Grim news for Glen Canyon Dam and dealing with grief and loss during the holidays
Glen Canyon Dam: New forecasts for the Colorado River paint a grim picture. Climate change and steady demand are shrinking the water supply for 40 million people. At the nation's largest dams, that means the ability to generate hydropower could soon be under threat. KUNC's Alex Hager introduces us to the Glen Canyon Dam. What was once a mighty piece of Western infrastructure is now possibly unable to function.
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
