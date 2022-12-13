Collaboration Between Students at William Paterson University and Students at Cheongju University in South Korea Results in Beautiful Music, New Friendships, and Cross-Cultural Appreciation

Mighty Dream empowers creatives of color to use their art to create structural solutions to systemic issues. Imagine a world where issues that plague Black communities aren’t seen only as a “Black problem,” but as an American problem—where executive leaders at top companies are emotionally and financially invested in repairing institutional inequalities. Imagine a culture in which structural racism is proactively addressed without the impetus of recorded Black trauma. Pharrell Williams aims to bring that world closer to reality with the launch of Mighty Dream, a creative advocacy agency for and by Black and Brown communities.

