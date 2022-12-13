Collaboration Between Students at William Paterson University and Students at Cheongju University in South Korea Results in Beautiful Music, New Friendships, and Cross-Cultural Appreciation

Read full article on original website
JAY-Z Awards $40K Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student: 'I Am So Honored!'
JAY-Z is granting the wish of another young adult who’s looking to continue their path to higher learning at the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University (LIU). The student, Samantha Samaka, announced on Twitter recently that she’s received a $40,000 scholarship to attend the school, which had apparently been her dream. Samaka thanked Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, for the kind gesture while celebrating being the first Black woman from Toronto, Canada to enroll.
Pharrell Williams Launches Mighty Dream, A New Kind Of PR Agency For And By Black And Brown Communities
Mighty Dream empowers creatives of color to use their art to create structural solutions to systemic issues. Imagine a world where issues that plague Black communities aren’t seen only as a “Black problem,” but as an American problem—where executive leaders at top companies are emotionally and financially invested in repairing institutional inequalities. Imagine a culture in which structural racism is proactively addressed without the impetus of recorded Black trauma. Pharrell Williams aims to bring that world closer to reality with the launch of Mighty Dream, a creative advocacy agency for and by Black and Brown communities.
