worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champs ‘stranded in Dubai’ in ‘organized scam’
Former WBA regular heavyweight champions Mahmoud Charr and Lucas Browne were left stranded in Dubai after their fight collapsed. The Middle East Professional Boxing Commission stepped in on Friday, the day before the bout was scheduled to shut down the event. Iconic Promotions Dubai had penciled in the main event...
worldboxingnews.net
Sparring only for ex-light heavyweight champ after Superman grief
Former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk is only interested in sparring after retiring at 33. Following a traumatic fight with Adonis Stevenson in December 2018, Gvozdyk found it challenging to move on. A defeat to Artur Beterbiev just 18 months later was the final straw. Despite being his only...
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’
Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
worldboxingnews.net
Trainer splits from Anthony Joshua with criticism of effort in the gym
Top trainer Robert Garcia will not be training Anthony Joshua for the Dillian Whyte rematch having severed ties with a parting shot at the heavyweight. Garcia, who has successfully coached multiple world champions, leaves AJ after one fight. Joshua lost for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in a Middle Eastern rematch, but it was the manner of effort he put in that irked Garcia.
worldboxingnews.net
ESPN+ to showcase WBC-rated heavyweight beast this weekend
Two international fight cards will stream live and exclusively this weekend in the U.S. on ESPN+. The fight action starts Friday, as undefeated heavyweight wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov defends his NABF and NABA straps against Germany’s Michael Wallisch in the 10-round main event from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.
worldboxingnews.net
Kim Clavel to battle Yesica Nery Plata on Jan 13 in Canada
The “IRRESISTIBLEII” event featuring the World light flyweight unification championship between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Yesica Nery Plata (28-2 , 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of...
