“Idea of football is attacking” – Marc Cucurella explains why Graham Potter will be good for Chelsea

Lionel Messi mastered a football like no one else. But is that enough to be among the gods?
Lionel Messi has been on this planet for 35 years, five months and 24 days, and for most of that time he has dreamt of winning the World Cup. But at around 8pm on Sunday in Lusail he will stop dreaming; whether Messi joins Pele and Diego Maradona among the pantheon of legendary World Cup winners will be known, and it will never be rewritten.From then on he will either be the man who won the World Cup or the man who didn’t, one match defining a career already packed full of moments, and the strange part is there’s only...
Lionel Messi must go through soccer’s future to capture first World Cup title
DOHA, Qatar — It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pele and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest players? Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappe, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name. That’s if he hasn’t already. Mbappe also is standing on the cusp...
France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final
The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
Watch: Former NHL player attempts insane shootout shot in European game
Okay, yes, he did miss, but the confidence it takes to even TRY that move in an actual game, even if it is not a game that most people will see or care about it, is off the charts. That is the sort of move you will only ever see...
