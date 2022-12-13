Read full article on original website
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategyWilliam Saint ValFredericksburg, VA
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area driversWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Seven Candidates to Fill Virginia's Offensive Line Coaching Vacancy
Who will Tony Elliott hire to replace Garett Tujague as UVA's next offensive line coach?
NBC News
Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out
The parents of D’Sean Perry, one of the three University of Virginia football players killed four weeks ago, are speaking publicly for the first time with NBC News today. The family spoke with Kerry Sanders about their enduring pain.Dec. 15, 2022.
Lawyer for slain football player's parents: UVA made a 'mistake'
A lawyer representing the parents of slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry said the university made a "mistake" handling a potential threat posed by the alleged shooter.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers signs deal for Virginia, Washington DC area
Layne's Chicken Fingers has inked a deal for multiple units in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. The brand will work with an unnamed longtime franchise owner with experience at Marriott International and The Halal Guys to develop Layne's restaurants across the entire state of Virginia and in D.C. The franchisee signed an agreement in October after connecting with the Layne's corporate team.
umweagles.com
#23 UMW Men's Basketball Tops Averett, 65-46, Improves to 7-1 on Rowson's 22 Points
The 23rd ranked University of Mary Washington men's basketball team overcame Averett University, 65-46, on Wednesday evening in Fredericksburg, Va. The Eagles improve to 7-1 on the season, in their first home game over winter break. The Eagles jumped out to an early 15-1 lead through 7 minutes of play,...
franchising.com
Marco’s Pizza® Announces 8-Unit Area Development Agreement in Virginia
Existing Multi-Unit Franchisee Seizes Growth Potential, Set to Open All Locations by End of 2025. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // RESTON, Virginia – Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
umdmitzpeh.com
Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV
Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
NBC Washington
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
All Set Restaurant & Bar Featured Again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
Popular downtown Silver Spring seafood restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar has once again received national coverage, courtesy of a repeat feature in the Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Eater D.C. reports that ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett dined at the restaurant with her husband in the...
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
25-Year-Old Northern Virginia Crash Victim Remembered As 'Kind, Young Soul'
A Northern Virginia community is in mourning after a 25-year-old man with a “unique sense of humor” and “kind, young soul” unexpectedly died in an early-morning crash in Loudoun County.Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes was killed early on Monday, Dec. 12 in his hometown, when he lost control…
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
thefabricator.com
Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia
Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
ffxnow.com
Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash
The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Washingtonian.com
A Rising Star Filipino Chef Opens Pinoy Comfort Food Spot in Annandale
Paolo Dungca has long been pushing the boundaries of Filipino cuisine at places like the late Bad Saint and Wharf restaurant Kaliwa—and recently at his own string of pop-ups and restaurants, including the popular Pogiboy near Dupont Circle. Now, the rising star chef has expanded to Annandale with a new fast-casual concept: Sari Filipino Kusina, an all-day comfort food spot that opened over the weekend.
NBC Washington
Thieves Steal $40K Worth of Sneakers From Leesburg Store
Restocked Sneakers is nirvana for sneaker heads, and a walk back in time to the styles that people once lined up for. Even the re-issues of the classics get snatched up when they go on sale. But thousands of dollars worth of the store's kicks were snatched up by thieves...
fox5dc.com
Prince William Co. board votes in favor of land use charter for data center
MANASSAS, Va. - The Prince William County board has voted in favor of a land use charter for the development of a data center in the Manassas area. Officials say each chapter of the comprehensive plan was approved by a 5-2 vote during a late-night meeting that ended early Wednesday morning.
Fired superintendent, school division spokesman appear in court following indictments in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools and its chief spokesman who was placed on leave Monday appeared in court Tuesday following their indictments by a special grand jury. Dr. Scott Ziegler, whom the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to fire on Dec. 6, faces three […]
