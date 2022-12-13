ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

QSR Web

Layne's Chicken Fingers signs deal for Virginia, Washington DC area

Layne's Chicken Fingers has inked a deal for multiple units in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. The brand will work with an unnamed longtime franchise owner with experience at Marriott International and The Halal Guys to develop Layne's restaurants across the entire state of Virginia and in D.C. The franchisee signed an agreement in October after connecting with the Layne's corporate team.
VIRGINIA STATE
franchising.com

Marco’s Pizza® Announces 8-Unit Area Development Agreement in Virginia

Existing Multi-Unit Franchisee Seizes Growth Potential, Set to Open All Locations by End of 2025. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // RESTON, Virginia – Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
VIRGINIA STATE
umdmitzpeh.com

Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV

Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay

Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
WASHINGTON, DC
thefabricator.com

Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia

Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
TROY, VA
ffxnow.com

Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash

The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Washingtonian.com

A Rising Star Filipino Chef Opens Pinoy Comfort Food Spot in Annandale

Paolo Dungca has long been pushing the boundaries of Filipino cuisine at places like the late Bad Saint and Wharf restaurant Kaliwa—and recently at his own string of pop-ups and restaurants, including the popular Pogiboy near Dupont Circle. Now, the rising star chef has expanded to Annandale with a new fast-casual concept: Sari Filipino Kusina, an all-day comfort food spot that opened over the weekend.
ANNANDALE, VA
NBC Washington

Thieves Steal $40K Worth of Sneakers From Leesburg Store

Restocked Sneakers is nirvana for sneaker heads, and a walk back in time to the styles that people once lined up for. Even the re-issues of the classics get snatched up when they go on sale. But thousands of dollars worth of the store's kicks were snatched up by thieves...
LEESBURG, VA

