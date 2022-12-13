Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Insulin resistance diet: Are beans or potatoes OK to eat if you have diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disorder influenced by diet and other lifestyle factors. People with diabetes can work with nutritionists and other specialists to develop meal plans that are diverse and nutritious. One food that nutritionists may ask people with diabetes to initially stay away from or lower their...
Diet plans that boost heart health
Changing the way you eat can change your life for good. Adopting healthier eating habits can improve your heart health and reduce your risk of coronary artery disease. Making healthy swaps like having low-calorie, fiber-rich apple slices instead of potato chips with your sandwich can also help you manage diabetes and blood pressure – two conditions that can increase your risk of heart disease.
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
EatingWell
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist
If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
Why People Who Eat These Carbs In The Morning Struggle To Lose Weight
This story has been updated to include more expert insight since it was originally posted on 11/18/2021 Contrary to popular believe, carbs aren’t all bad. Certain ones, like those found in whole grains and vegetables, are filled with fiber that...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
EatingWell
5 Supplements You Shouldn't Be Taking, According to a Dietitian
Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life. Supplements are a billion-dollar industry—152 billion in 2021, to...
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide Put on Fast Track for Use for Weight Loss: What to Know
Medical professionals say they are pleased that federal regulators have fast tracked the type 2 diabetes drug tirzepatide to potentially be used as a weight-loss treatment. However, they also caution that these types of medications can have serious side effects, so they should be taken under the guidance of a doctor.
Intermittent fasting diet could actually send you to an early grave: new study
Intermittent fasting is practiced by fit celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen. Many credit the method, which restricts food intake to a strict time period in the day, to keeping them slim. But a new study says intermittent fasting can also send you to an early grave. Published in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers found that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Also adversely affected were people who ate three meals a day but at least two meals less than 4.5 hours apart. “Our research revealed that individuals eating only one...
4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Handful of one type of nut could be the answer to losing weight
Weight loss is never an easy nut to crack, but a handful of almonds could keep extra pounds at bay. New research from the University of South Australia has found the popular nut could be a valuable asset when it comes to tackling the scales. Examining how almonds can affect...
Medical News Today
Ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Managing weight with hypothyroidism involves dietary changes, physical activity, and stress reduction. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough...
Medical News Today
What should you eat to lose weight and lower cholesterol?
Foods that contain plant sterols, such as fruits, vegetables, and margarine with added plant sterols. The following diets may help lower cholesterol, as well as support heart health. Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has many health benefits and. cholesterol. The Mediterranean diet focuses on the following foods:. vegetables. fruits. nuts.
KTEN.com
How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?
Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
EverydayHealth.com
Losing Taste And Smell Due to COVID-19 Tied to Lower Reinfection Risk
Some people who lose their sense of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may have an easier time fighting off the virus in the future, a new study suggests. For the study, conducted in 2020 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical center in New York City, scientists tested 266 people for antibodies to COVID-19 at least two weeks after their symptoms were mostly gone and they no longer showed signs of active infection. None of the subjects had experienced severe cases, or had any signs of acute infection when they were tested for antibodies, and they had no lingering symptoms other than a potential loss of taste or smell.
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
Medical News Today
Best low carb diet for diabetes: Animal vs. plant-based protein
More than 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes, which often results from excess body mass and inactivity. Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body no longer responds to insulin, and commonly develops after the age of 45, although it is becoming more common in younger people. The...
Comments / 0