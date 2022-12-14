Read full article on original website
France 24
France battles the odds in bid for a third World Cup victory
France coach Didier Deschamps knows that many football fans want Argentina to win Sunday's World Cup final – just to give Lionel Messi the perfect send-off from the sport's biggest tournament. In fact, Deschamps says he thinks some in France may be hoping for an Argentina victory, too. “I’m...
France 24
And in the end, France win? How history will remember Qatar World Cup
When did the French get so good at football? Perennial losers back in the 1980s, the defending World Cup champions are now in their second consecutive final, their fourth since 1998. Back then, a nation feted a win on home soil and a golden "black, blanc, beur" generation. On Wednesday night, France celebrated another black, white and Arab generation. The communion even included opposing fans, proud of a Morocco that's the first African and first Arab side to reach the final four at a World Cup.
France 24
Fears for France as virus spreads – and is enough attention given to players’ mental health?
With fewer than 24 hours left until the beginning of the end of the action in Qatar, there are fears for France as Raphaël Varane and Ibrahima Konaté are the latest players to fall ill. Meanwhile, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino hailed the tournament as “the best World Cup ever”, and we discuss whether the mental health of players is being properly considered by football authorities.
France 24
Croatia beat Morocco in World Cup third-place playoff
Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third place play-off on Saturday, with Mislav Orsic curling home the winner. Josko Gvardiol, one of the stars of the tournament in Qatar, headed Croatia into the lead in the seventh minute at the Khalifa International Stadium but Achraf Dari brought Morocco level right away.
France 24
‘Bad news ahead of the final’: Mystery illness afflicts France players at World Cup
Several France players have caught colds, the French Football Federation said, as the team prepares for the World Cup final against Argentina, with defenders Raphaël Varane and Ibrahima Konaté the latest to fall ill on Friday. FRANCE 24’s special correspondents report from Qatar on this mystery illness.
France 24
British No.1 Norrie wants Russians back at Wimbledon
"For me, I want the best players in the world to be playing," 14th-ranked Norrie told reporters at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. "I felt last year was tough for those guys, especially for Daniil and for Andrey, who have a chance of winning Wimbledon; especially I know how much those guys sacrificed with their careers and their goals are obviously very high to be winning Slams.
France 24
Last French troops leave Central African Republic amid closer Bangui-Moscow ties
The last French troops deployed in the Central African Republic left on Thursday following a chill in relations caused by closer ties between Bangui and Moscow, an AFP reporter saw. Forty-seven troops from a logistical support unit left Bangui airport aboard a C-130 transporter aircraft, becoming the last of a...
France 24
Spanish lawmakers advance 'menstrual leave' legislation, a first for a European country
Lower house Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would grant paid medical leave to women who suffer from severe period pain, becoming the first European country to advance this type of legislation. Spain's left-wing government said the legislation – which passed its first reading by 190 votes in...
