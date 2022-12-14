LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has resumed his weekly discussions with the public on his social media page. Villanueva received over 850,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, which wasn’t enough to return to a second term after a contentious four years in office. The public battles between him and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Civilian Oversight Commission, and activists who demanded reform in the Sheriff’s department also drove voters to approve a ballot measure giving the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the elected Sheriff for cause.

