Alex Villanueva resumes weekly Q&A with the public
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has resumed his weekly discussions with the public on his social media page. Villanueva received over 850,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, which wasn’t enough to return to a second term after a contentious four years in office. The public battles between him and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Civilian Oversight Commission, and activists who demanded reform in the Sheriff’s department also drove voters to approve a ballot measure giving the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the elected Sheriff for cause.
Jackie Lacey’s second deposition sought by attorneys for BLM protesters
Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 want a judge to order a second deposition of Lacey and not allow her to withhold information based on the spousal communication privilege.
LA Mayor Karen Bass to Sign Executive Directive on Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will sign an executive directive Friday to address one of the urgent issues of her campaign. Bass began her first day in office Monday by declaring a state of emergency to grapple with the city's out-of-control homeless crisis, bidding to move swiftly to get thousands of unhoused people off her city's streets.
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Danny Trejo, LA County Sheriff Luna unveil campaign to warn against dangers of counterfeit drugs
Authorities unveiled a multi-agency campaign to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
Former LA Councilman Bonin Rips de Leon for Bringing Up Son in Racist Audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in a leaked 2021 conversation with two other council members and a top county labor official, offered a blunt description Friday of Councilman Kevin de León's participation in the discussion.
LA Mayor Karen Bass announces more senior staff members
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I am building,” Bass said. “We are leading L.A. forward with respect for our fellow public servants, respect for public service and respect for the trust that the people have placed in us.”
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
LASD Seeking Information On Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help locating missing Valencia woman Johanna Swanson. Swanson is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia., according ...
Compton settles lawsuit over releasing salary records
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton has reached a settlement over its failure to release employee salary records in a timely manner. Compton officials refused to release transparency data detailing the names and salaries of employees, as required by law, for nearly a year. A suit was filed against the city on November 18th. The settlement, reached on December 15th, requires Compton officials to turn over the data originally requested, which they have now done.
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Compton sobriety checkpoint nets two DUI arrests
COMPTON, Calif. – A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a...
Violent follow-home robberies on the rise in Los Angeles
Violent follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California and local police are cracking down and warning the public to stay alert. Follow-home robberies involve thieves targeting unsuspecting victims from public areas such as shopping malls or banks. They follow the victims back home or to a secluded area and then rob them, typically […]
LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
Barricaded suspect in Lancaster taken into custody
LANCASTER – An armed suspect who barricaded himself Wednesday afternoon inside a residence in Lancaster was arrested early Thursday morning after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Station were called around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Diddy attorneys want woman suing him to stop using pseudonym
Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs argue in new court papers that a former nanny who alleges she was wrongfully fired should have to identify herself in future court pleadings and that her claim for punitive damages should be dismissed.
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Prison for Bribing Ex-County Employee
A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two years under supervised release after his...
LAPD officer charged with illegally sharing intimate photos without victim’s consent
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced a Los Angeles police officer has been criminally charged in connection with the sharing of intimate photos of a person without consent. “The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be...
LAPD holds fundraiser for officer and wife, both diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
The police community is coming together to help fundraise money for Michael Tomelloso and his wife, Laura who were both diagnosed with stage four cancer.
