Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Food and Drink Events in Dallas, Dec. 15–20

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week. As we slide into...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History

Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas

A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
96.5 KVKI

Meet Chuck Norris In Dallas This Weekend

If you have someone that is really hard to buy for when it comes to Christmas, we have an idea. For that person who has everything, and might need an "experience" for a gift, take them to meet Chuck Norris this weekend. The Dallas Comic Show is holding their holiday show at the Music City Mall in Lewisville, Tx this weekend. The show is Saturday December 17th and Sunday December 18th, and Chuck Norris will be there both days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
purewow.com

￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year

It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street

Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Grapevine Featured on NBC's TODAY Show

The city of Grapevine has experienced some tough times with the recent tornadoes but as the clean-up continues, residents are continuing on in the spirit of the Christmas season. On Friday morning, Grapevine was featured on NBC's Today show as part of the "Merriest Main Street” series on the program,...
GRAPEVINE, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview

Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal) A tony crowd gathered one perfect Saturday morning for a magnificent preview of one of the most exciting Texas jewel collections to come across the block, offered by Dallas-founded Heritage Auctions, the world’s third-largest auction house. The Crescent’s private meeting rooms served as a fitting backdrop for a collection that, days later, would generate significant dollars for Texas charities.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Dallas Mayor Wes Wise Dies

Wes Wise, a former mayor of Dallas, died from natural causes on Friday. Wise served as the 50th mayor of Dallas after his early career took a turn that resulted in him serving the city for three terms in the 70s. “Although I have never had the privilege of meeting...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas community members 'Adopt-A-Grandparent' for the holidays

DALLAS — Some community members in Dallas are working to make sure a large group of grandparents feel special this holiday season. The grandparents and their families packed a room at Concord Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon. The adults share a special responsibility. Each of the grandparents are raising grandchildren.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Pizzana, The Concept Born at a Hollywood Party

Pizzana, a popular Los Angeles-based pizza joint, has finally landed in Dallas and already has pizza lovers lined up to get their hands on one of these pies. Pizzana was started by Candace and Charles Nelson, founders of Sprinkles Cupcakes in Beverly Hills. They decided to get into the pizza business after attending a party at the home of actor Chris O’Donnell (Scent of a Woman).
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Preston Pannek Won't Let a Small Thing Like Death Stop Him From Doing His Art

Deep Ellum is known for many things: late nights, music, drinking, recreational substances, art, culture and a few other unmentionable activities. For some, these pleasures and vices, depending on who’s watching, are often reserved for a big weekend out, a hedonistic celebration, a show or just a way to blow off steam with the crew. For local artist and business owner Preston Pannek, Deep Ellum was his savior.
DALLAS, TX
cbs19.tv

Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
TEXAS STATE

