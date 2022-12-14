Read full article on original website
Dallas Applies for Rifle Resistant Armor
The Dallas City Council approved a resolution to apply for and accept a special state grant for rifle-rated bulletproof armor for members of the Dallas Police Department during its last meeting of the year on December 14. The move permits the city to seek the state-issued taxpayer-funded Rifle Resistant Body...
Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas
As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
City Of Dallas Sued Over Ordinance Prohibiting Panhandling
In October 2022, the city of Dallas passed an ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing or walking on medians, the violation of which could lead to a $500 fine. On Wednesday two homeless people along with two other plaintiffs from advocate groups for the unhoused filed a lawsuit against the city, interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes and Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia for Frist Amendment rights violations.
El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
Dallas Sued for Banning Panhandlers From Standing on Medians
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Dallas would be sued over an ordinance that banned people from standing on medians. It was. University of Texas at Arlington professor Hannah Lebovits said she worked with the Texas Civil Rights Project to file suit against the city this week over the ordinance. Lebovits said in a post on Twitter that she and three others have filed a First Amendment challenge against the city.
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
North Texas Army reservist who was arrested as AWOL released after two weeks confinement
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An Army reservist, arrested on Dec. 1, is back home with her family after spending two weeks in custody while the Army investigates the AWOL charge. The AWOL charge against her led to an arrest at gunpoint in her Grand Prairie home. Sergeant First Class...
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
Several people may be found in contempt of court for violating gag order in Aaron Dean trial
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's mayor, a member of the city council, and a lawyer representing Atatiana Jefferson’s family may be found in contempt of court. That's because they may have violated a gag order issued on the case when they remarked on the verdict Thursday. Leading up...
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
