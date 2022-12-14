ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Applies for Rifle Resistant Armor

The Dallas City Council approved a resolution to apply for and accept a special state grant for rifle-rated bulletproof armor for members of the Dallas Police Department during its last meeting of the year on December 14. The move permits the city to seek the state-issued taxpayer-funded Rifle Resistant Body...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas

As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

City Of Dallas Sued Over Ordinance Prohibiting Panhandling

In October 2022, the city of Dallas passed an ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing or walking on medians, the violation of which could lead to a $500 fine. On Wednesday two homeless people along with two other plaintiffs from advocate groups for the unhoused filed a lawsuit against the city, interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes and Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia for Frist Amendment rights violations.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Sued for Banning Panhandlers From Standing on Medians

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Dallas would be sued over an ordinance that banned people from standing on medians. It was. University of Texas at Arlington professor Hannah Lebovits said she worked with the Texas Civil Rights Project to file suit against the city this week over the ordinance. Lebovits said in a post on Twitter that she and three others have filed a First Amendment challenge against the city.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction

A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups

Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
FORT WORTH, TX

