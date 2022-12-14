Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
Sean O’Malley Reacts To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win: ‘Everyone Agrees He Lost Momentum’
Sean O’Malley was convinced Paddy Pimblett lost in his last outing at UFC 282. English star Pimblett faced Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the final pay-per-view of the year this past Saturday. Gordon connected with some huge left hooks early in the bout but Pimblett managed to recover quickly. Pimblett edged out Gordon by unanimous decision in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
Will Zalatoris gets married to Caitlin Sellers, expected to return to action at Tournament of Champions
Will Zalatoris has been nursing a bad back since the FedEx Cup playoffs, but he found an important way to fill his schedule between starts — by tying the knot. The former Wake Forest star and 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur champion announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Sellers, also a Demon Deacon, with a series of pictures on Instagram back in April of 2021. The post included the caption, “Best day of my life. I love you.”
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on WrestleMania 39 Plans, The Rock, Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER
WWE officials reportedly have several WrestleMania 39 ideas still under consideration. In regards to rumors on the WrestleMania 39 card being finalized, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there are multiple ideas for WrestleMania cards being discussed, and every top talent has multiple different ideas under discussion as of this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Pushed Tony Khan To Sign Current AEW Star
When Chris Jericho was the ROH World Champion he was taking on all comers by defending his title against former ROH champions. During the September 28 episode of Dynamite, Jericho faced off against Bandido, and it was reported after the show that AEW was interested in signing Bandido. Chris Jericho...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Amerikaz Most Wanted event tonight at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA. The show is set to air on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Komander, ASF, and Arez vs. Gringo Loco and Los Vipers (Latigo...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Calls Former WWE Executive 'The Antichrist'
Arn Anderson spent time as a performer for WWE in the late 1980s and early 1990s and later on, worked backstage for the company. Most wrestlers have signature moves in pro wrestling, with Anderson's being his infamous Spinebuster, sometimes referred to today as a Double-A Spinebuster. While with WWE, Tony Schiavone would often not call the Spinebuster by its actual name, and Anderson discussed why he believes that may have happened on "Ask Arn Anything."
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark Results 12/13/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (64-12) Tay Melo w/Sammy Guevara vs. (0-0) Miranda Vionette. Melo pie faces Vionette. Vionette with forearm shivers. Melo blocks The Cazadora Rollup. Melo with a Release German Suplex. Melo with a sharp knee strike. Melo floats over into a Bulldog Choke. Melo makes Vionette tap out to a Modified Katahajime.
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Spoilers for 12/27/2022
The December 27 edition of WWE NXT was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can click here for the spoilers that will air on December 20. Below are full spoilers for the December 27 episode:. * Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh. Creed got the...
