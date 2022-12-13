ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get a good sign in battle for key 2023 recruit

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top remaining 2023 recruiting targets is four-star linebacker Arion Carter. Carter, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Smyrna, TN, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee. On Tuesday, Carter...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
Outsider.com

Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded

While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
LEBANON, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Autistic boy who loves opening mail celebrates his fourth birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three-year-old Axl Porter, the Tennessee autistic boy whose love for opening mail went viral, is celebrating his fourth birthday on Dec. 14. Axl's mom, Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter, said that her son has received many letters and gifts since his story came out from not only those in Tennessee, but from other states as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideevs.com

Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells

Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
SPRING HILL, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia

Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
WBBJ

Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot

(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Columbia Police Department Welcomes Two New Members

The Columbia Police Department welcomed two new members to their family this week. Assistant City Manager/City Recorder, Thad Jablonski, swore in the new officers during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022. Please join them in welcoming the newest additions to CPD. Pictured left to right: Ofc. April Boyle and...
COLUMBIA, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning

A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

