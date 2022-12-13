Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get a good sign in battle for key 2023 recruit
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top remaining 2023 recruiting targets is four-star linebacker Arion Carter. Carter, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Smyrna, TN, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee. On Tuesday, Carter...
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
chattanoogacw.com
Autistic boy who loves opening mail celebrates his fourth birthday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three-year-old Axl Porter, the Tennessee autistic boy whose love for opening mail went viral, is celebrating his fourth birthday on Dec. 14. Axl's mom, Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter, said that her son has received many letters and gifts since his story came out from not only those in Tennessee, but from other states as well.
insideevs.com
Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells
Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
mainstreetmaury.com
Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia
Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
New industrial park coming to Murfreesboro
The 1.4 million square foot industry park will be located off Sulphur Springs Road near I-840.
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
WTVCFOX
Man, woman both shot after 'domestic' dispute in Chattanooga Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An shooting police describe as 'domestic in nature' left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning. Police say both victims were shot once, and both were rushed to the hospital -- the woman with life-threatening injuries, and the man with non-life-threatening injuries.
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
Columbia Police Department Welcomes Two New Members
The Columbia Police Department welcomed two new members to their family this week. Assistant City Manager/City Recorder, Thad Jablonski, swore in the new officers during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022. Please join them in welcoming the newest additions to CPD. Pictured left to right: Ofc. April Boyle and...
Bedford Co. bridge down to one lane of traffic after mudslide
The bridge over Dryland Creek along U.S. Hwy 41A in Bedford County is narrowed to one lane after an embankment collapsed by a bridge Saturday.
murfreesborovoice.com
State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
thunder1320.com
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning
A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
Warren Co. Schools Employee Charged with Fraud appears in Court
Ruth Ann McInnis appeared in General Sessions Court on two charges of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card up to $1,000. A special judge will be appointed to hear her case. Her next court date is January 6, 2023. McInnis, who is a school secretary at Hickory Creek...
Comments / 0