foodgressing.com
Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2022 + Entertainment Lineup
New Year’s Eve is always spectacular in Las Vegas. Visitors have their choice of performances from chart-topping stars, sets by world-class DJs and fantastic Only Vegas events—and then some. Welcome to the best party on the planet. Getting Around. The Las Vegas Monorail will be open round-the-clock for...
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member
Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
7 Places to Celebrate Cuffing Season In Las Vegas
Seasons don’t change in Las Vegas so much as they collide. Not only does the...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Avoids Closure
Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
963kklz.com
7 Outstanding Rooftop Bars In Sin City Vegas
Drinking in Las Vegas is almost a necessity no matter who you are. There are a 1,001 places to grab a drink but where are the cool places to drink that are worth the experience. It’s easy to grab a beer or a fruit daiquiri walking Las Vegas BLVD yet...
eopsports.com
PCLC spoils Desert Dogs’ home opener
Shawn Slaght, All Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. Playing the first-ever NLL lacrosse game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Panther City Lacrosse Club spoiled the Las Vegas Desert Dog’s home opener 9-3 on Friday night in Sin City.
Las Vegas Weekly
The Las Vegas scene pays tribute to Blair Dewane with a weekend of music and hugs
Tight-knit music scenes laugh together and cry together, and Las Vegas’ will surely be doing a lot of both December 16 and 17 at the Plaza Hotel. “I’m sure it’ll be a whirlwind of emotion, something that a lot of us have needed to process it all,” says promoter Tsvetelina Stefanova, who helped create and produce Blairfest, a festival in honor of Downtown scene mainstay Blair Dewane, who died in September.
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes an Unlikely Major New Attraction
Las Vegas wants you to leave the kids at home. After a failed effort in the 1990s to open up Sin City to all ages by adding theme-park-style attractions at a number of resort casinos, the city made a hard pivot away from that in 2003. That's when the Las...
Front Row Access: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this week’s Front Row Access, Jillian Lopez gives us a look into the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water”.The movie is now playing in theaters.
Golden Entertainment Plans Several PT’s Taverns Locations for End of 2023
An interview in the Review-Journal shows plans for growth in the coming year
Brew Festivus, ‘A Beer Fest for the Rest of Us’
Brew Festivus, a Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) event, was held Saturday, December 10, on...
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
cwlasvegas.com
Craft-mania return to Silverton in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Craft-mania returns to the Silverton this weekend!. Susi Engl from the LV Craft Shows joined us to share all of the details. Visit LVCraftShows.com to learn more.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas street renamed to honor Liberace
County leaders have renamed a street in homage to an all-time Las Vegas legend. In East Las Vegas’ Winchester neighborhood, Karen Avenue, adjacent to the Commercial Center complex, officially became Liberace Avenue on December 14. County Commissioner Tick Segerblom says the act is “one small way to acknowledge his contributions.”
Burger Brasserie to Be Replaced by Guy Fieri Project
Burger Brasserie has closed and a new Guy Fieri project appears to be on the way
Mega Vegas Casino Project Announced, Horseshoe Changes Over & Another Closed Casino Finally Returns!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the brand new Vegas casino that was announced this week. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
Las Vegas Weekly
A new photography exhibit highlights Paul Revere Williams’ architectural influence in Nevada
In a new exhibit at Nevada State Museum, photographs highlight the local legacy of Paul Revere Williams (1894-1980), the first licensed Black architect to work in the western U.S. After a first run at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, the exhibit gives Las Vegas an opportunity to appreciate...
