Tight-knit music scenes laugh together and cry together, and Las Vegas’ will surely be doing a lot of both December 16 and 17 at the Plaza Hotel. “I’m sure it’ll be a whirlwind of emotion, something that a lot of us have needed to process it all,” says promoter Tsvetelina Stefanova, who helped create and produce Blairfest, a festival in honor of Downtown scene mainstay Blair Dewane, who died in September.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO