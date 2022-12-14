ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

foodgressing.com

Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2022 + Entertainment Lineup

New Year’s Eve is always spectacular in Las Vegas. Visitors have their choice of performances from chart-topping stars, sets by world-class DJs and fantastic Only Vegas events—and then some. Welcome to the best party on the planet. Getting Around. The Las Vegas Monorail will be open round-the-clock for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member

Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Avoids Closure

Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Outstanding Rooftop Bars In Sin City Vegas

Drinking in Las Vegas is almost a necessity no matter who you are. There are a 1,001 places to grab a drink but where are the cool places to drink that are worth the experience. It’s easy to grab a beer or a fruit daiquiri walking Las Vegas BLVD yet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
eopsports.com

PCLC spoils Desert Dogs’ home opener

Shawn Slaght, All Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. Playing the first-ever NLL lacrosse game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Panther City Lacrosse Club spoiled the Las Vegas Desert Dog’s home opener 9-3 on Friday night in Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

The Las Vegas scene pays tribute to Blair Dewane with a weekend of music and hugs

Tight-knit music scenes laugh together and cry together, and Las Vegas’ will surely be doing a lot of both December 16 and 17 at the Plaza Hotel. “I’m sure it’ll be a whirlwind of emotion, something that a lot of us have needed to process it all,” says promoter Tsvetelina Stefanova, who helped create and produce Blairfest, a festival in honor of Downtown scene mainstay Blair Dewane, who died in September.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV

The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas street renamed to honor Liberace

County leaders have renamed a street in homage to an all-time Las Vegas legend. In East Las Vegas’ Winchester neighborhood, Karen Avenue, adjacent to the Commercial Center complex, officially became Liberace Avenue on December 14. County Commissioner Tick Segerblom says the act is “one small way to acknowledge his contributions.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
LAS VEGAS, NV

