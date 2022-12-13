Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uky.edu
Watch here: The UK December 2022 Commencement Ceremonies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 16, 2022) — Today, the University of Kentucky will celebrate its newest alumni at the December 2022 UK Commencement Ceremonies. All ceremonies will be livestreamed here on UKNow, via the university's YouTube channel. Approximately 1,200 graduates will participate in the Commencement Ceremonies. Overall, the UK Board...
uky.edu
UK's Renee Fatemi named Fellow of American Physical Society
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 16, 2022) — Renee Fatemi, professor in the University of Kentucky Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been elected a Fellow of the American Physical Society (APS), the nation's preeminent organization of physicists. Selection as a Fellow of the...
uky.edu
Everything is Science citywide festival returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 16, 2022) — Everything is Science, Lexington’s citywide science festival, returns for its fifth year with an exciting new theme: It’s About Time! . What can seem like an intimidating topic is, in reality, quite relatable — from the moment we wake up in the morning, science is happening all around us — at every moment in time. Making science accessible in a fun and interactive way is essential in helping people feel more connected to science and the city of Lexington as a whole.
uky.edu
UK x Gen.G to host 3-day esports winter camp for middle school students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 14, 2022) — The University of Kentucky, in collaboration with Gen.G, will host a three-day winter camp for middle school students starting Monday, Dec. 19, held at The Cornerstone on UK's campus. Learning objectives are soft skill development, social skill development and career exploration. Students will...
uky.edu
2 UK students selected to speak at December Commencement
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 15, 2022) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto has selected two student representatives to speak at the UK December Commencement Ceremonies this Friday, Dec. 16, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The two student speakers are Alyssa Hargis and Princess Valencia. Alyssa Hargis. Hargis,...
uky.edu
Nursing researcher to study service provision for older adults experiencing homelessness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 14, 2022) — The number of older adults experiencing homelessness (OAEH), especially in the age 50 and over category, is increasing in the United States. This is leading to an increased number of OAEH with chronic and often life-threatening illnesses. How do members of this population get their basic needs met? How can they get treatment for their conditions and how can healthcare providers best treat these patients?
Comments / 0