LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 16, 2022) — Everything is Science, Lexington’s citywide science festival, returns for its fifth year with an exciting new theme: It’s About Time! . What can seem like an intimidating topic is, in reality, quite relatable — from the moment we wake up in the morning, science is happening all around us — at every moment in time. Making science accessible in a fun and interactive way is essential in helping people feel more connected to science and the city of Lexington as a whole.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO