Titus O’Neil Calls Shaquille O’Neal His Favorite All Time Sports Entertainer: “I Wanted To Be The Shaquille O’Neal of WWE”

Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
Jeff Jarrett Reacts To Claims That He ‘Worked’ Vince Russo
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett including Vince Russo’s claim that Jarrett “worked” him. Russo made the comments recently on his podcast, claiming that Jarrett worked with him during their friendship. Here are the highlights:. Russo saying...
Liv Morgan Talks Passions Outside Of Wrestling, Says She Has Interest In Real Estate and Acting
WWE star and former SmackDown women’s champion recently appeared on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on life outside of wrestling, how she has interests in real estate and acting, and whether she plans to pursue these other passions at any point in the future. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
Tiger Woods sends message to ex-wife Elin Nordegren straight down camera at PNC
Tiger Woods was spotted looking into the camera and congratulating his ex-wife Elin Nordegren on the birth of her baby boy Arthur during the first round of the PNC Championship. Woods, 46, is playing in the 36-hole parent-son tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando this weekend alongside his 13-year-old...
Kevin Nash Shares What He Thinks WCW’s Biggest Problem Was
When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared. On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
Jim Cornette Explains Why He Doesn’t See The Rock Admitting To Steroid Use
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette explained why he thinks The Rock wouldn’t and shouldn’t admit to using steroids if recent allegations made about that were true. UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently caused a stir on The Joe Rogan Experience when he suggested that the former WWE Champion should come clean about using steroids.
Jeff Jarrett Returned To Universal Studios At AEW Dark Tapings
AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jeff Jarrett was among the names in action at the tapings as he worked a tag team match. This was likely a one-off appearance for Jarrett on the Dark series, but it was...
2022 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special To Air Today On FOX
WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special last month after SmackDown went off the air. The 20th anniversary of the event will air later today, Saturday, December 17 at 2:30pm ET on FOX. WWE taped the following three matches for the special:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus &...
Eric Bischoff Thought TNA PPV Concept Was The Dumbest Idea
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff noted that he wasn’t a fan of the Lockdown PPV event in TNA Wrestling. “The Lockdown pay-per-view where every match was in a cage was like the dumbest damn...
Ricochet Injury Scare at WWE SmackDown Taping, Ricochet Receives Standing Ovation
Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw World Cup winner Ricochet come up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with the title on the line. After the match, Imperium attacked Ricochet until Braun Strowman made the save, to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight with Ricochet and Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
William Regal Says People Were Afraid To Wrestle This WCW Star
Fit Finlay arrived in WCW in 1996, and William Regal recently recalled how talent was afraid to face Fit Finlay in the ring while wrestling in WCW in 1996 on a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw,. Regal talked about how Finlay’s style of working stiffly scared a...
AEW Star Griff Garrison Undergoes Surgery
AEW star Griff Garrison took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that he recently underwent surgery and will be out of action for some time. The Varsity Blonds members does not specify what the surgery was for, nor does he give a timetable as to how long he will be out of action.
Snoop Dogg’s Golden Title Found and Lost Again
Earlier today, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg revealed on Instagram that his custom gold WWE championship had been misplaced when he was on tour, a revelation that even WWE helped him spread the word about. You can read the original story here. Now…in an even odder update…Snoop’s title has been found...
Vince McMahon Wasn’t a Fan Of Ric Flair’s Promos
The most recent episode of Bruce Prichard’s Something to Wrestle with Bruce centered on WWE Armageddon 2002, when Flair was promoted to co-owner of WWE in storyline. According to Prichard, Vince McMahon preferred a different version of the iconic performer during this time. “I don’t think he was a...
David Arquette Didn’t Have Proper Wrestling Training Before WCW Run
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff recalled David Arquette’s run in WCW that saw the actor become World Champion at one point. “David Arquette was 100% committed. He was a movie star. He was in...
Former WWE Star Discusses Steve Austin Refusing To Work With Him
When Marc Mero initially joined WWE in 1996, the company also re-signed Sable, Mero’s wife at the time. On WWE television, Sable bodyslammed Marc Mero during their feud, seemingly ending his career. In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, the former WWE/WCW star spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count about how...
News On How Many Tickets Were Sold For WWE SmackDown After John Cena Was Advertised
WWE will hold the December 30th SmackDown event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. This show will feature the in-ring return of John Cena as he teams with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,753 tickets, and there are 1,065 left....
