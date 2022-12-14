CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood challenged his players a week ago. Apparently, the memo was a little late in arriving. Illinois beat Alabama A&M 68-47 on Saturday at State Farm Center. But for most of the game, the No. 18-ranked Illini (8-3), a 32.5-point favorite, looked in a stupor — uninspired, lethargic and a bit unconfident for a second-straight game.

