CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood challenged his players a week ago. Apparently, the memo was a little late in arriving. Illinois beat Alabama A&M 68-47 on Saturday at State Farm Center. But for most of the game, the No. 18-ranked Illini (8-3), a 32.5-point favorite, looked in a stupor — uninspired, lethargic and a bit unconfident for a second-straight game.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is promoting secondary coach Aaron Henry to be the next defensive coordinator at Illinois, a source told Illini Inquirer. Bielema is expected to tell his team of Henry's promotion on Saturday. Henry replaces Ryan Walters, a Broyles Award finalist, who this week...
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner react to Illinois basketball's 68-47 win over Alabama A&M including Matthew Mayer's big game and interesting postgame comments. The guys also look ahead to Thursday's Braggin' Rights matchup against Missouri. Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on:. Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP. Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xan2L8. Other: https://bit.ly/36gn7Ct. Go...
