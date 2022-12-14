Read full article on original website
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Canadiens
Live updates from Saturday's matchup between the Bolts and Habs in Montreal. The Bolts kick off a four-game trip on Saturday night at Bell Centre against the Habs. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. The Backcheck:...
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Senators score 5 goals on special teams in win against Red Wings
DETROIT -- The Ottawa Senators scored five special-teams goals in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Drake Batherson scored twice, Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Ottawa (14-14-2), which won its fourth straight. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Senators, 6-3
The Red Wings and Senators concluded a back-and-forth first period tied, 2-2, with Joe Veleno and Adam Erne both scoring goals for Detroit. Ottawa took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes into the second, but Filip Hronek evened the score with a 5-on-3 goal at 12:14 of the same period. The Senators pulled away with unanswered goals in the final frame, handing Detroit its fifth straight loss.
NHL
Stars rally in 3rd period, cool off Ovechkin, Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin remained at 800 NHL goals when the Washington Capitals' five-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Ovechkin, who entered with a four-game goal streak, still trails Gordie Howe (801) by one for second on the...
NHL
Capitals welcome home Abercrombie with tribute on Saturday
Fort Dupont alum returns to D.C. for first time since joining Maple Leafs as coach. Duante Abercrombie had a homecoming to Capital One Arena Saturday. The 35-year-old alum of Washington, D.C.'s venerable Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, returned to his native city for the first time as a coaching development associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Pietrangelo returns to Golden Knights after family illness
LAS VEGAS -- Alex Pietrangelo will return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday against the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, MSG, MSG 2, ESPN+, SN NOW) after the defenseman missed nine games because of an illness in the family. Pietrangelo's 4-year-old daughter caught a...
NHL
Luukkonen makes 39 saves, Sabres hold off Avalanche
DENVER -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (14-14-2), who started a three-game road trip.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kings
BOSTON - David Krejci will return to the lineup on Thursday night when the Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The center, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, will be back between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on the B's second line. Hampus...
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 10 follows Oilers opening road sweep
EDMONTON, AB - Pack your suitcases. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, come along for the ride during Edmonton's sweep of their first three-game road trip of the 2022-23 NHL season that featured victories over the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
NHL
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists, Blues rally to defeat Oilers in shootout
Tarasenko ties it with 20 seconds left in 3rd; McDavid extends point streak to 11 for Edmonton. Vladimir Tarasenko tied it with 20 seconds left in regulation and Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Binnington came up big in the shootout in the 4-3 win. 04:50 •. Jordan Kyrou had a goal...
NHL
Brindley learning to master every phase of game ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
Forward prospect playing all situations at Michigan, hoping for spot with U.S. at World Juniors. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Gavin...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov looks to keep rolling when Wild host Blackhawks
Huberdeau, Flames try to get going vs. Blues; Islanders can't take Coyotes lightly. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Friday. Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild.
