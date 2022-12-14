Read full article on original website
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Canadiens
Live updates from Saturday's matchup between the Bolts and Habs in Montreal. The Bolts kick off a four-game trip on Saturday night at Bell Centre against the Habs. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. The Backcheck:...
NHL
Senators score 5 goals on special teams in win against Red Wings
DETROIT -- The Ottawa Senators scored five special-teams goals in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Drake Batherson scored twice, Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Ottawa (14-14-2), which won its fourth straight. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.
NHL
Keller scores 2, Coyotes hang on to defeat Islanders
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from down two goals for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders at Mullett Arena on Friday. Keller and Nick Bjugstad scored 14 seconds apart in the second period for the Coyotes (10-14-4). Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves and Nick Schmaltz had three assists.
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 10 follows Oilers opening road sweep
EDMONTON, AB - Pack your suitcases. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, come along for the ride during Edmonton's sweep of their first three-game road trip of the 2022-23 NHL season that featured victories over the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Senators, 6-3
The Red Wings and Senators concluded a back-and-forth first period tied, 2-2, with Joe Veleno and Adam Erne both scoring goals for Detroit. Ottawa took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes into the second, but Filip Hronek evened the score with a 5-on-3 goal at 12:14 of the same period. The Senators pulled away with unanswered goals in the final frame, handing Detroit its fifth straight loss.
NHL
Luukkonen makes 39 saves, Sabres hold off Avalanche
DENVER -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (14-14-2), who started a three-game road trip.
NHL
Capitals welcome home Abercrombie with tribute on Saturday
Fort Dupont alum returns to D.C. for first time since joining Maple Leafs as coach. Duante Abercrombie had a homecoming to Capital One Arena Saturday. The 35-year-old alum of Washington, D.C.'s venerable Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, returned to his native city for the first time as a coaching development associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Letang has 2 points, Penguins hold off Panthers for 7th win in row
Malkin scores, leaves game with injury for Pittsburgh. Jake Guentzel netted 2 goals and Kris Letang recorded a goal and an assist in the Penguins' 4-2 win over the Panthers. Kris Letang had a goal and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-2 victory against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-4 to Coyotes in Arizona
The Islanders winless streak reaches three games after loss to Yotes. Friday's game did not have the normal venue or vibe of a New York Islanders - Arizona Coyotes game in the desert. First the setting, as the Islanders visited Mullett Arena - the Coyotes temporary 4,600-seat home at Arizona...
NHL
Pietrangelo returns to Golden Knights after family illness
LAS VEGAS -- Alex Pietrangelo will return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday against the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, MSG, MSG 2, ESPN+, SN NOW) after the defenseman missed nine games because of an illness in the family. Pietrangelo's 4-year-old daughter caught a...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-13-1) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-9-1) 10 PM ET | T-MOBILE ARENA. After falling to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Friday night, the New York Islanders have a chance to get back on track when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. eastern.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
Bergeron's Message Helps Bruins Bear Down in Third
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery leaned over to Patrice Bergeron as time ticked away in the second period and told the Boston captain that the dressing room was his during the intermission. Boston's bench boss had said his piece after the first period - to no avail. As such, Montgomery felt...
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists, Blues rally to defeat Oilers in shootout
Tarasenko ties it with 20 seconds left in 3rd; McDavid extends point streak to 11 for Edmonton. Vladimir Tarasenko tied it with 20 seconds left in regulation and Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Binnington came up big in the shootout in the 4-3 win. 04:50 •. Jordan Kyrou had a goal...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup against the Lightning. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis:. Saturday, December 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17...
