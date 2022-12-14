Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Related
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Canadiens
Live updates from Saturday's matchup between the Bolts and Habs in Montreal. The Bolts kick off a four-game trip on Saturday night at Bell Centre against the Habs. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. The Backcheck:...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
NHL
Capitals welcome home Abercrombie with tribute on Saturday
Fort Dupont alum returns to D.C. for first time since joining Maple Leafs as coach. Duante Abercrombie had a homecoming to Capital One Arena Saturday. The 35-year-old alum of Washington, D.C.'s venerable Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, returned to his native city for the first time as a coaching development associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Senators, 6-3
The Red Wings and Senators concluded a back-and-forth first period tied, 2-2, with Joe Veleno and Adam Erne both scoring goals for Detroit. Ottawa took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes into the second, but Filip Hronek evened the score with a 5-on-3 goal at 12:14 of the same period. The Senators pulled away with unanswered goals in the final frame, handing Detroit its fifth straight loss.
NHL
Keller scores 2, Coyotes hang on to defeat Islanders
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from down two goals for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders at Mullett Arena on Friday. Keller and Nick Bjugstad scored 14 seconds apart in the second period for the Coyotes (10-14-4). Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves and Nick Schmaltz had three assists.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks
VANCOUVER - If the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-1) want to extend their four-game win streak on the road, they're going to have to prevail over the Vancouver Canucks (13-13-3) while missing even more key pieces from their line-up. Already without Nikolaj Ehlers, Saku Maenalanen, Mason Appleton, and Logan Stanley, the injury list grew by two more names on Saturday morning.
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Palmieri game-time decision for Islanders against Coyotes
Larkin game-time decision for Red Wings vs. Senators; DeAngelo of Flyers placed on non-roster status. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New York Islanders. Kyle Palmieri could return when the Islanders visit the Arizona Coyotes...
NHL
Pietrangelo returns to Golden Knights after family illness
LAS VEGAS -- Alex Pietrangelo will return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday against the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, MSG, MSG 2, ESPN+, SN NOW) after the defenseman missed nine games because of an illness in the family. Pietrangelo's 4-year-old daughter caught a...
NHL
Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
Bruins top Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 18 games
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins extended their season-opening point streak at home to 18 games with a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Saturday. David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and David Krejci each had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for Boston (24-4-2), which is the fourth team in NHL history with 50 or more points through its first 30 games, joining the 1929-30 Bruins (51 points), San Jose Sharks (52 points in 2008-09) and Chicago Blackhawks (51 points in 2012-13).
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-4 to Coyotes in Arizona
The Islanders winless streak reaches three games after loss to Yotes. Friday's game did not have the normal venue or vibe of a New York Islanders - Arizona Coyotes game in the desert. First the setting, as the Islanders visited Mullett Arena - the Coyotes temporary 4,600-seat home at Arizona...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers resume action when they begin a two-game homestand by hosting the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Thursday night. Forward Warren Foegele skated during the pre-game skate but doesn't appear quite ready to make his return to the lineup after last recording an assist in Edmonton's 4-3 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26.
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 10 follows Oilers opening road sweep
EDMONTON, AB - Pack your suitcases. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, come along for the ride during Edmonton's sweep of their first three-game road trip of the 2022-23 NHL season that featured victories over the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.
NHL
Brindley learning to master every phase of game ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
Forward prospect playing all situations at Michigan, hoping for spot with U.S. at World Juniors. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Gavin...
Comments / 0