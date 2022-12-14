ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cape Cod Chronicle

Orleans Recreation Director Placed On Paid Leave

ORLEANS – The town’s recreation director has been put on paid administrative leave, and winter recreation programming has been temporarily suspended as a result. Tracy Murphy, who chairs the recreation advisory committee, said she was informed by Town Administrator John Kelly by email last week that Alan Harrison was put on leave effective Dec. 6.
ORLEANS, MA
rnbcincy.com

Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
BOSTON, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
everettleader.com

“I’m not going to renovate Pope John”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria rejected the need for Pope John to be rehabbed into classroom space Monday night in a surprise announcement to the city council. He told the city council unequivocally, he will not allow the Pope John rehab to be done. He reversed his public promise to abide by...
EVERETT, MA
CBS News

Concord-Carlisle parent John Grace accused of threatening school superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter

CONCORD - A Concord-Carlisle parent accused of threatening to hurt the school district's superintendent is under house arrest with a GPS tracking bracelet. On Monday, Concord police said they learned 53-year-old John Grace threatened to use a weapon to hurt Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter's safety, executing a search warrant at Grace's home and taking away all of the guns there.
CONCORD, MA
miltontimes.com

Novara to reopen after fire

It was a little after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when Vance Welch got a call from the Milton Fire Department - one that any business owner would hate to receive. They told him a fire had hit Novara, his flagship restaurant in East Milton Square. Standing in the...
Cape Cod Chronicle

Delay Placed On Demolition Of 117-year-old House

CHATHAM – How deep should the historical commission delve to determine if an old building is historically significant?. That was one of the questions facing the commission last week when it considered a request to demolish a 117-year-old Stage Harbor Road house. While representatives of owners Susan Probst and...
CHATHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Where have all the workers gone?

BOSTON - From doctors' offices and restaurants to schools and stores, we've seen worker shortages everywhere. And now we may know why.It's not necessarily because people don't want to work anymore as much as they just don't live here anymore."Massachusetts has had the luxury for a long time of thinking people will come here," says Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF). But according to a new MTF study, that has become wishful thinking."Declining birthrate, an aging population, less international immigration, it's all coming to a head," says McAnneny.And people are voting with their feet. The study finds we're...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies

BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Meet Boston's newest giant head

The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
BOSTON, MA

