BOSTON - From doctors' offices and restaurants to schools and stores, we've seen worker shortages everywhere. And now we may know why.It's not necessarily because people don't want to work anymore as much as they just don't live here anymore."Massachusetts has had the luxury for a long time of thinking people will come here," says Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF). But according to a new MTF study, that has become wishful thinking."Declining birthrate, an aging population, less international immigration, it's all coming to a head," says McAnneny.And people are voting with their feet. The study finds we're...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO