Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'

Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork

New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Newer Broadway shows fight to stay on the stage in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been a short-lived stay on Broadway, for some newer productions who can’t seem to keep up with ticket sales. While other top-grossing shows keep their curtains rising, many question Broadway’s success and its future. One of the major blows during the pandemic was when the lights went dark on Broadway.The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The 1985 assassination of mob boss Paul Castellano marked rise of new generation of mobsters in NYC. | From the vault

This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1985 edition of the Staten Island Advance, after one of the most brazen and notorious crimes in New York City history. Paul Castellano, a Dongan Hills resident and noted mob boss, and his bodyguard were gunned down by a group of men wearing trench coats and fur hats as the victims stepped out of a car outside a steakhouse in Manhattan. The assassination was orchestrated by John Gotti and paved the way for his rise to the top of the Gambino crime family.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abandonedspaces.com

Is the Brooklyn Bridge Cursed? The Horrific History of the Iconic Landmark

The Gilded Age era of New York grew brighter than ever on the day the Brooklyn Bridge was completed in 1883. Dubbed “the Eighth Wonder of the World,” the bridge took 14 years to complete and is now synonymous with New York City’s iconic skyline. But beneath the wrought iron and the waters of the East River lies a rarely-told, sinister truth about the bridge. A total of $15 million was spent to build the Brooklyn Bridge, but the countless lives lost in the process proved to be a much greater cost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Famous Brazilian restaurant eyeing second NJ location

WAYNE — First Paramus. Now Wayne. Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse restaurant, Fogo de Chao has applied to the Wayne Township Planning Board to open a location at the Willowbrook Mall. If approved, it would become the second New Jersey location for the restaurant chain. According to NorthJersey.com, the chain filed...
WAYNE, NJ
Time Out New York

These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023

Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
