Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'
Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October.
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
Newer Broadway shows fight to stay on the stage in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been a short-lived stay on Broadway, for some newer productions who can’t seem to keep up with ticket sales. While other top-grossing shows keep their curtains rising, many question Broadway’s success and its future. One of the major blows during the pandemic was when the lights went dark on Broadway.The […]
The 1985 assassination of mob boss Paul Castellano marked rise of new generation of mobsters in NYC. | From the vault
This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1985 edition of the Staten Island Advance, after one of the most brazen and notorious crimes in New York City history. Paul Castellano, a Dongan Hills resident and noted mob boss, and his bodyguard were gunned down by a group of men wearing trench coats and fur hats as the victims stepped out of a car outside a steakhouse in Manhattan. The assassination was orchestrated by John Gotti and paved the way for his rise to the top of the Gambino crime family.
New York’s First Black Latina-Owned Movie Theater Is Finally Here
A Brooklyn woman who grew frustrated from not seeing a diverse array of faces and stories on the big screen decided she wouldn’t wait on someone else to provide more inclusivity on theater screens – so she opened one up herself. Emelyn Stuart is the founder of Stuart...
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
Trailblazing actress and singer Melba Moore talks about her days at Arts High School in Newark, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her new album "Imagine"
On the December 17 edition of the WBGO Journal, host Doug Doyle has an exclusive interview with Tony Award winner and trailblazing singer, television host and actress Melba Moore. Topics include:. Melba's new album "Imagine" The upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Growing up in a music family.
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Is the Brooklyn Bridge Cursed? The Horrific History of the Iconic Landmark
The Gilded Age era of New York grew brighter than ever on the day the Brooklyn Bridge was completed in 1883. Dubbed “the Eighth Wonder of the World,” the bridge took 14 years to complete and is now synonymous with New York City’s iconic skyline. But beneath the wrought iron and the waters of the East River lies a rarely-told, sinister truth about the bridge. A total of $15 million was spent to build the Brooklyn Bridge, but the countless lives lost in the process proved to be a much greater cost.
Winter Siege Continues Friday for NY Area — and We've Got Another Storm Coming
A long-duration winter storm started its extended battering of the New York area Thursday with a mess of snow, ice and rain that is expected to last into Friday night — potentially burying parts of the Hudson Valley under up to 8 inches of the white stuff and inundating coastal areas with flooding downpours.
Is snowstorm possible for NYC Christmas weekend? Forecaster details early forecast.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet start to the week before Christmas will segue into some wintry weather for those procrastinators looking to sneak in some last-minute shopping before Santa’s sleigh touches down on Staten Island. “I would suggest that if people have time off on Monday, Tuesday...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Famous Brazilian restaurant eyeing second NJ location
WAYNE — First Paramus. Now Wayne. Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse restaurant, Fogo de Chao has applied to the Wayne Township Planning Board to open a location at the Willowbrook Mall. If approved, it would become the second New Jersey location for the restaurant chain. According to NorthJersey.com, the chain filed...
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
