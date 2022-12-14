ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Revelations about Tacoma officer charged in Ellis death could lead to renewed focus on recruits’ mental fitness

PHOTO: Timothy Rankine is one of 3 officers charged in the 2020 beating death of Manuel Ellis. (CREDIT: KOMO) Members of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission want to be absolutely clear on state law, to ensure they can step in and stop a troubled recruit from becoming a cop. In 2019, Timothy Rankin had failed a police academy use of force test, shooting an unarmed virtual suspect. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
TACOMA, WA
Ferry staffing/high-speed rail get updates in Olympia

(Image courtesy Washington State Ferries) Washington State Ferries will have to change its practices to reach staffing sustainability, according to consultants reporting to state lawmakers. Staffing shortages have led to a lot of canceled sailings in recent months, and Scott Nostaja with Segal Consulting says it’s because the ferries operate...
OLYMPIA, WA
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA

