860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman
Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Served Georgia Fugitive Warrant
45-year-old Kenneth Wayne Sparks of Statesville has been served with a felony warrant as a fugitive awaiting extradition to another state. Sparks has been in the Catawba County Detention Facility since July 19 on two counts of assault on a female. He’s wanted in Colquitt County, Georgia for failure to appear on charges of making terroristic threats and harassing communications. He was served with that warrant on Friday.
WLOS.com
Man arrested again after police discover he threatened victims of August shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested a man Thursday, Dec. 15, for threatening the victims in an August shooting for which he was arrested and charged. Jason Edward Taylor, age 29, was charged in August for a shooting on Deaverview Road. Police said on Aug. 14, 2022,...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man In Jail Without Bond
Jason Ray Williams, age 45 of Hiddenite, is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. He was arrested Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by stalking and assault-communicating threats.
YAHOO!
Christmas miracles occur in Gaston County Courtroom 4C
More than a dozen Gaston County Jail inmates will get the chance to return home for the holidays as the result of multiple "Christmas miracles" that occurred Friday in Courtroom 4C. Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked together to bring inmates from the Gaston County Jail into court on the final...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Arrest Lenoir Woman On Felony Drug Charges
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lenoir woman early this morning on multiple drug related offenses. 33-year old Brittany Dawn Driggers is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Driggers is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
Stepdad of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl arrested for failure to report her disappearance, FBI involved
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl arrested for failing to report disappearance, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Both the mother and the stepfather of an 11-year-old girl from Cornelius were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance, the Cornelius Police Department announced. Cornelius police said it was asking for the public's help to find Madalina Cojocari on Friday. Cojocari's parents initially reported...
860wacb.com
Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond
Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
Family of Kannapolis man killed in 1988: ‘Like a book with the last chapter missing’
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — For the last few months, Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has followed along with a team of detectives that is working on cold cases dating back more than 30 years. The victims’ families still want justice and answers to questions about what happened to their loved...
860wacb.com
Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man
A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
Gaston County expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — Christmas came early for some families in Gaston County. Those who were close to probation were released from jail early so they could go home for the holidays. The judge told Channel 9 that it was all about second chances. Officials said the people who are...
860wacb.com
Judge Sends Taylorsville Man To Jail
48-year old Darren Shane Roberts of Taylorsville was ordered to jail by a judge in Alexander County Superior Court on Monday, December 12th. Roberts will serve 60 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for probation violation.
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Charged With Break-In At Alexander Central High School
A Morganton man has been charged following a break-in at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville. Sunday, around 7pm, two subjects were clearly shown on video inside the school. Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman say the pair were able to get away with some cash from teacher’s desks and some other items.
Brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: Police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
860wacb.com
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties
Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
FOX Carolina
Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
