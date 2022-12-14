ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NC

860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman

Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Served Georgia Fugitive Warrant

45-year-old Kenneth Wayne Sparks of Statesville has been served with a felony warrant as a fugitive awaiting extradition to another state. Sparks has been in the Catawba County Detention Facility since July 19 on two counts of assault on a female. He’s wanted in Colquitt County, Georgia for failure to appear on charges of making terroristic threats and harassing communications. He was served with that warrant on Friday.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man In Jail Without Bond

Jason Ray Williams, age 45 of Hiddenite, is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. He was arrested Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by stalking and assault-communicating threats.
HIDDENITE, NC
YAHOO!

Christmas miracles occur in Gaston County Courtroom 4C

More than a dozen Gaston County Jail inmates will get the chance to return home for the holidays as the result of multiple "Christmas miracles" that occurred Friday in Courtroom 4C. Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked together to bring inmates from the Gaston County Jail into court on the final...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Arrest Lenoir Woman On Felony Drug Charges

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lenoir woman early this morning on multiple drug related offenses. 33-year old Brittany Dawn Driggers is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Driggers is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond

Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
NEWTON, NC
860wacb.com

Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man

A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Judge Sends Taylorsville Man To Jail

48-year old Darren Shane Roberts of Taylorsville was ordered to jail by a judge in Alexander County Superior Court on Monday, December 12th. Roberts will serve 60 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for probation violation.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
ASHEVILLE, NC

