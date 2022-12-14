ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content

Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
thecomeback.com

Wrestling world abuzz after John Cena’s huge announcement

The wrestling world is on fire after WWE legend John Cena announced his return to the ring. Cena is coming back to end the year 2022 on a high note. The iconic 16-time World Champion has wrestled at least once every year dating back to his rookie year in 2002. That stretch was about to end, but he just ensured his legions of fans he’d step in the ring to keep the stretch going.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Continues to Tease Her WWE Comeback

Charlotte Flair has been pushed as a top WWE star for several years and has won multiple championships. She is currently on leave from WWE to spend time with her family and travel. Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s...
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown

WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different. For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage

AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
GARLAND, TX
stillrealtous.com

Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release

It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name

Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
PWMania

Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon

Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for Next Week’s Taped WWE SmackDown

Due to the Christmas holiday, the December 23 WWE SmackDown on FOX is also being taped tonight in Chicago. Several matches and segments for next week’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. We will have full live spoilers shortly. * Promo with The Bloodline. * Undisputed...
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will

Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
tjrwrestling.net

Road Dogg Praises WWE Star As “One Of, If Not The, Best” Wrestlers Today

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has heaped praise on a WWE star and wrestling veteran, saying he ranks them among the very best in the world. AJ Styles built a career for himself in TNA, becoming the first-ever champion of the company’s vaunted X Division before going on to dominate the main event scene as a 5-time NWA/TNA World Champion. In 2014, he left TNA and continued building his legacy where he became the leader of Bullet Club and a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion before WWE came calling.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again

Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
wrestlinginc.com

WOW Drawing Higher Ratings Than Any Wrestling Show Not Produced By WWE Or AEW

Just based on the television ratings, it's plain to see that AEW and WWE are the two most successful wrestling companies in the world right now. But the wrestling promotion that's being watched third most may come as a surprise. New York Times and Wreslenomics.com's Brandon Thurston worked in tandem...
webisjericho.com

WWE Legend Confirms He’ll Be At Raw’s 30th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe, but on January 11th, Raw will be 30 years old. So on the January 23rd, 2023 episode at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, WWE will be marking the occasion with a special edition dedicated to the show’s history. And while it initially seems bizarre, the show is scheduled almost two weeks later; the reason is that it will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown

The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.

