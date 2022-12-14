ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taylorsville Times

Taylorsville Police arrest ACHS break-in suspect

The Taylorsville Police Department learned that two suspects broke into Alexander Central High School on the evening of Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspects were wanted for breaking and entering to Alexander Central High School, said Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman. Multiple items were stolen. From surveillance video, officers identified...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman

Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Arrest Lenoir Woman On Felony Drug Charges

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lenoir woman early this morning on multiple drug related offenses. 33-year old Brittany Dawn Driggers is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Driggers is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man In Jail Without Bond

Jason Ray Williams, age 45 of Hiddenite, is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. He was arrested Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by stalking and assault-communicating threats.
HIDDENITE, NC
WBTV

One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Served Georgia Fugitive Warrant

45-year-old Kenneth Wayne Sparks of Statesville has been served with a felony warrant as a fugitive awaiting extradition to another state. Sparks has been in the Catawba County Detention Facility since July 19 on two counts of assault on a female. He’s wanted in Colquitt County, Georgia for failure to appear on charges of making terroristic threats and harassing communications. He was served with that warrant on Friday.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond

Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
NEWTON, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man Arrested Tuesday In Bethlehem

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year old Brandon Lee Goins Tuesday morning in Bethlehem. Goins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and damage to personal property. As of earlier today, he remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. A December 19th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man

A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
STONY POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man arrested in Gaston County, accused of rape in 2019

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department says a man is in custody for rape after an alleged assault that happened in 2019. The department first got the report about a possible sexual assault in the southeastern part of the county back in August, and the assault reportedly happened in October of 2019.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy