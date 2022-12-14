Read full article on original website
Taylorsville Police arrest ACHS break-in suspect
The Taylorsville Police Department learned that two suspects broke into Alexander Central High School on the evening of Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspects were wanted for breaking and entering to Alexander Central High School, said Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman. Multiple items were stolen. From surveillance video, officers identified...
Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman
Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
Catawba County Deputies Arrest Lenoir Woman On Felony Drug Charges
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lenoir woman early this morning on multiple drug related offenses. 33-year old Brittany Dawn Driggers is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Driggers is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
Hiddenite Man In Jail Without Bond
Jason Ray Williams, age 45 of Hiddenite, is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. He was arrested Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by stalking and assault-communicating threats.
Mother, step-father charged for failure to report missing 11 y/o Cornelius girl
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
Statesville Man Served Georgia Fugitive Warrant
45-year-old Kenneth Wayne Sparks of Statesville has been served with a felony warrant as a fugitive awaiting extradition to another state. Sparks has been in the Catawba County Detention Facility since July 19 on two counts of assault on a female. He’s wanted in Colquitt County, Georgia for failure to appear on charges of making terroristic threats and harassing communications. He was served with that warrant on Friday.
Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond
Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man Arrested Tuesday In Bethlehem
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year old Brandon Lee Goins Tuesday morning in Bethlehem. Goins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and damage to personal property. As of earlier today, he remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. A December 19th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man
A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
Authorities search for suspect after deadly shooting in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a shooter in Cleveland County Thursday after someone was killed, officials said. The deadly shooting happened on Harold Road near Boiling Springs. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Warrants: Family falsely reported man missing...
Gaston County expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — Christmas came early for some families in Gaston County. Those who were close to probation were released from jail early so they could go home for the holidays. The judge told Channel 9 that it was all about second chances. Officials said the people who are...
NC brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found a man shot in the head when they responded to a crash in Matthews Tuesday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police said officers were called to 2008 Moore Road around 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 after a report of...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
Morganton Man Charged With Break-In At Alexander Central High School
A Morganton man has been charged following a break-in at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville. Sunday, around 7pm, two subjects were clearly shown on video inside the school. Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman say the pair were able to get away with some cash from teacher’s desks and some other items.
Every Gym Member’s Nightmare: Car Stolen from Planet Fitness as Member Works Out
A Planet Fitness member had her car stolen last Sunday morning from the Fort Mill gym after the thief took her keys from a dressing room, according to a sheriff’s report. The 59-year-old woman was working out at the gym between 9-10 a.m. Dec. 11 when someone removed the keys from her coat and took off with her 2014 Hyundai Sonata.
Man arrested in Gaston County, accused of rape in 2019
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department says a man is in custody for rape after an alleged assault that happened in 2019. The department first got the report about a possible sexual assault in the southeastern part of the county back in August, and the assault reportedly happened in October of 2019.
