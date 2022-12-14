Read full article on original website
Related
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Battery Factory moving into Tucson
American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
KOLD-TV
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The OVPD said a black pickup truck...
TEP: Nearly 4,000 customers experiencing power outage near Ajo Way
Tucson Electric Power says nearly 4,000 customers are out of service due to a power outage near W. Ajo Way.
Speedway and Kolb intersection may re-open by Christmas
Certain sections of Speedway and Kolb may be re-opening by Tuesday, with a possibility of a full re-opening by Christmas.
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Tucson
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Tucson, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A former Quiznos franchisee comes back to the brand
Parish Patel became a Quiznos operator in 2003, eventually opening four stores in the Tucson, Ariz., area. It was a good time to join the sandwich chain. Quiznos had more than 4,000 locations and counting and had emerged as a threat to Subway thanks to its unique toasted subs and edgy marketing.
KOLD-TV
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a northwest-side intersection because of a crash investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Westbound lanes of West Magee Road are closed at North La Cañada Drive. No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13...
86th Annual Las Posadas procession happens Friday evening in Barrio Viejo
Students at Carrillo Communications and Creative Arts Magnet School will lead the procession. The event features food, entertainment and Folklorico.
Heaters needing repairs after temperatures hit freezing in Tucson area
We joined Riteway HVAC technicians in their services today after a freezing night. Some were preventing the effects of cooler temperatures, while others were paying for them.
Behind the deal: Battery manufacturer chose Arizona from among a dozen states
After a search across about a dozen states over the course of a year, Utah-based startup American Battery Factory picked Arizona for its first U.S. facility and headquarters this year.
thisistucson.com
From thrifting to woodworking: this local maker makes handcrafted home items out of wood
Emily White has spent the last two years designing and crafting wooden houseware items with a tiny touch of Tucson for her online shop dubbed “La Vida. Taprūt.”. A small cactus silhouette, with roots beneath it, is delicately stamped into many of White’s designs including the cutting boards, paddles, catchalls and even wooden bench scrapers.
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
Power restored Thursday morning for Trico Electric customers after outage
Trico Electric Co-Op reported an outage affecting about 2,800 customers Thursday. Trico clarified to KGUN 9 that the outage affected 1,300 homes.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9. Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000. According to...
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson
Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
Comments / 0