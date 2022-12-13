Read full article on original website
Fire still burning at Saginaw County grain elevator hours after sparking
RICHLAND TWP, MI — A fire is continuing to burn at a Saginaw County grain elevator hours after starting. About 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Richland Township firefighters responded to a fire at The Andersons Inc., an agricultural storage and supply company at 485 S. Hemlock Road. While crews were responding, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received several calls indicating flames were visible from the pump house.
Get 3 tacos for $10 at this converted 1972 trailer in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI --A sign posted in Ypsilanti advertising a birria restaurant was taken down almost as soon as it was put up, but the point was made -- tacos are coming. “Someone got wind of it, got on social media and said, ‘Oh my god, birria’s coming to Ypsilanti,’” said Michael Cortez, owner of Birria El Jefe. “It was only up for a week and the city made me take it down, but I really got my point across so they all know the birria’s coming.”
Kobe Bufkin is a rising star for a Michigan team figuring out its potential
ANN ARBOR -- Kobe Bufkin planted himself in the corner, hands ready. The ball swung his way, and he didn’t hesitate. Upon release, he shuffled not towards the basket but towards the opposite end of the court, a player confident about the result of his shot. He was right.
Former Michigan State WR Germie Bernard returning to Washington
Germie Bernard is heading back to where his college career was supposed to start. The former Michigan State wide receiver who entered the transfer portal on Monday announced his commitment to Washington via Instagram on Saturday night. Bernard, a former four-star recruit from Nevada in the 2022 class, initially signed...
Bay City roundup: Early-season games carry must-win vibes for several teams
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 16, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 53, OGEMAW HEIGHTS 39. The...
3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State
Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
Jackson builds early lead, holds off Pontiac
JACKSON -- A strong first half led to a large lead in the third quarter for the Jackson boys basketball team on Friday and, even after Pontiac’s shooters started to heat up, the Vikings were able to hold them off for a 59-45 win. Savonn Campbell had 21 points...
How to watch Michigan vs. Lipscomb (12/17/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan -16 Tickets: Vivid Seats (starting at $3), Stubhub, Seatgeek, MGoBlue ($20) TV: Big Ten Network Plus (Jay Wilson, John Boyle) FuboTV (7-day free trial): Stream live TV with ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN & top channels without cable. DVR included. Start watching free. No contract, cancel anytime. Sling...
Former Arbor Prep basketball star Mya Petticord has career performance for Texas A&M
Mya Petticord made her presence known on Sunday in Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team’s win on Sunday. The former Ypsilanti Arbor Prep standout and Michigan Miss Basketball finalist and freshman guard scored in double figures for the first time in her collegiate career in a 57-49 win over SMU.
Emoni Bates, Tyson Acuff deliver as EMU basketball snaps losing streak
YPSILANTI – Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team desperately needed a win on Sunday and Emoni Bates and Tyson Acuff came through. The tandem combined for 38 points to help the Eagles hold off Detroit Mercy, 79-77, at home to snap a 3-game losing streak. Bates, an Ypsilanti...
