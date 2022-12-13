ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Fire still burning at Saginaw County grain elevator hours after sparking

RICHLAND TWP, MI — A fire is continuing to burn at a Saginaw County grain elevator hours after starting. About 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Richland Township firefighters responded to a fire at The Andersons Inc., an agricultural storage and supply company at 485 S. Hemlock Road. While crews were responding, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received several calls indicating flames were visible from the pump house.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Get 3 tacos for $10 at this converted 1972 trailer in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI --A sign posted in Ypsilanti advertising a birria restaurant was taken down almost as soon as it was put up, but the point was made -- tacos are coming. “Someone got wind of it, got on social media and said, ‘Oh my god, birria’s coming to Ypsilanti,’” said Michael Cortez, owner of Birria El Jefe. “It was only up for a week and the city made me take it down, but I really got my point across so they all know the birria’s coming.”
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR Germie Bernard returning to Washington

Germie Bernard is heading back to where his college career was supposed to start. The former Michigan State wide receiver who entered the transfer portal on Monday announced his commitment to Washington via Instagram on Saturday night. Bernard, a former four-star recruit from Nevada in the 2022 class, initially signed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State

Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson builds early lead, holds off Pontiac

JACKSON -- A strong first half led to a large lead in the third quarter for the Jackson boys basketball team on Friday and, even after Pontiac’s shooters started to heat up, the Vikings were able to hold them off for a 59-45 win. Savonn Campbell had 21 points...
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy