ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Paper.id, Opensee, Nilus and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Indonesian digital invoicing and business...
Bpifrance taps Thought Machine for Vault Core banking platform
French public investment bank Bpifrance has tapped core banking vendor Thought Machine for its cloud-native core banking platform Vault Core, as it looks to upgrade its financial services offering to businesses. Bpifrance finances companies with credit, guarantees and equity, supporting them in their innovation, international projects and their export activity...
Euroclear to buy private markets fintech Goji
Post trade services provider Euroclear is set to acquire UK’s Goji, a provider of digital and technology solutions to private markets, for an undisclosed sum. With the acquisition, Euroclear plans on expanding its footprint into private markets, and provide a digital platform enabling end-to-end access to the private fund market through Euroclear’s open infrastructure and Goji’s tech.
Paytechs NMI and Shift4 make acquisitions to boost offerings
US paytech NMI has acquired Agreement Express’ payments solutions as it looks to expand its commerce enablement offering to include underwriting and risk monitoring capabilities. NMI says the deal, the financial details of which have not been disclosed, will “substantially enhance its merchant sign-up offering”, adding the new tech...
The Rise and Development of FinTech: Accounts of Disruption from Sweden and Beyond
This comprehensive guide serves to illuminate the rise and development of fintech in Sweden, with the internet as the key underlying driver. The multiple case studies examine topics such as: the adoption of online banking in Sweden; the identification and classification of different fintech categories; process innovation developments within the traditional banking industry; and the venture capital (VC) landscape in Sweden, as shown through interviews with VC representatives, mainly from Sweden but also from the US and Germany, as well as offering insight into the companies that are currently operating in the fintech arena in Sweden.
Bryan Dijkhuizen
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FinTech Futures Jobs: This is how to job search in 2023
It has been an interesting year to be an employee at a tech company. 2022 will be remembered for its slowing global economy, the onset of war in Ukraine, inflation rates that are higher than we have seen in several decades and escalating prices. Many tech firms’ forecasts faltered in...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 16 December 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Software investment firm Thoma Bravo is set to acquire US-based business spend management platform Coupa Software for $8 billion. Upon completion of the all-cash transaction, Coupa will become a privately...
CWB expands Brim Financial partnership with new business credit card offering
Canadian Western Bank (CWB) and Credit-Card-as-a-Service fintech Brim Financial have expanded their partnership with a new credit card offering for business customers. Clients with a CWB business credit card will have access to Brim’s full suite of product capabilities powered by the fintech’s technology platform and embedded business banking solutions.
Swiss digital lender Bob Finance selects Mambu for cloud banking platform
Zurich-based digital lending platform Bob Finance has migrated its lending portfolio to Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform. Bob Finance originally teamed up with Mambu to launch its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for retailers in 2020. To enter the lending market, the firm says it “needed a platform hosted in Switzerland that meets internal and external partner standards”.
Fintech in Islamic Finance: Theory and Practice
Featuring high-level analysis of Islamic law, this book examines fintech in Islamic finance from both theoretical and empirical perspectives. Whilst building on existing approaches, it also discusses the current application of fintech in promoting financial inclusion through innovative solutions in Muslim-majority countries, identifying future directions for policy-makers. With original chapters...
Multitude SE: Multitude Group financial calendar for 2023
Helsinki, 15 December 2022 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group’s financial reports in 2023, as well as the Annual General Meeting:. Date Publication. 16.03.2023 Multitude SE: 2022 preliminary results. 30.03.2023 Multitude...
EY launches London-based incubator to boost UK fintech scene
EY has launched a London-based incubator for fintech start-ups, with the consultancy firm reportedly set to pour millions of pounds into the sector in 2023. Based out of its offices in Canary Wharf, EY’s fintech lab, City AM reports, forms part of the company’s “ambitious plans” to grow its fintech business in the UK, with more incubators set to open across the country.
Inside Blockchain, Bitcoin, and Cryptocurrencies
This book covers blockchain from the underlying principles to how it enables applications to survive and surf on its shoulder. Having covered the fundamentals of blockchain, the book turns to cryptocurrency. It thoroughly examines Bitcoin before presenting six other major currencies in a rounded discussion. The book then bridges between...
Cryptocurrencies and Cryptoassets: Regulatory and Legal Issues
This book examines the legal and regulatory aspects of cryptocurrency and blockchain and the emerging practical issues that these issues involve. The analysis covers a range of advanced economies across the world, in America, Europe and Asia. The book describes, explains and analyses the nature of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain...
Visa to invest $1bn in Africa to boost digital transformation
Visa has pledged to invest $1 billion in Africa by 2027 to help boost the continent’s digital transformation and strengthen its payment ecosystem “through new innovations and technologies”. The announcement was made by Visa chairman and CEO Alfred Kelly, Jr. at the US-Africa Business Forum, alongside the...
R for Programmers: Quantitative Investment Applications
After the fundamental volume and the advanced technique volume, this volume focuses on R applications in the quantitative investment area. Quantitative investment has been hot for some years, and there are more and more startups working on it, combined with many other internet communities and business models. R is widely...
My dollars matter
“My dollars matter.” Those were the words spoken by a Mississippi resident in a short film produced by the Financial Times recently on how US bank branch closures widen social inequality. Bank branch closures are nothing new and the trend has been accelerating in recent years. As of Q3...
Banking’s Christmas gift…
Joseph had worked in a traditional bank for all his life. He felt that his bank had served customers well for over 100 years. During that time the bank had seen many changes and challenges. And yet it was still here, and Joseph felt that most likely it would still be here in the next 100 years. Banking is just about money after all, and we will always need that, he thought. Of course, we are all using branches and cash less, but in his mind, money has been digital since the bank introduced computers and networks. The bank had invested in technology heavily. It had innovation teams, started its own marketplace and was already using new technologies like AI.
5G and Next-Gen Consumer Banking Services
The future has already begin. The banking industry needs to adjust, or it will disappear in the next decade. With the help of 5G, next-generation intelligent ATM-like devices will have highly integrated functions and use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) assisted self-service contactless interfaces with facial recognition and digital signatures.
