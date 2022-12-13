Joseph had worked in a traditional bank for all his life. He felt that his bank had served customers well for over 100 years. During that time the bank had seen many changes and challenges. And yet it was still here, and Joseph felt that most likely it would still be here in the next 100 years. Banking is just about money after all, and we will always need that, he thought. Of course, we are all using branches and cash less, but in his mind, money has been digital since the bank introduced computers and networks. The bank had invested in technology heavily. It had innovation teams, started its own marketplace and was already using new technologies like AI.

