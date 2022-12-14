This comprehensive guide serves to illuminate the rise and development of fintech in Sweden, with the internet as the key underlying driver. The multiple case studies examine topics such as: the adoption of online banking in Sweden; the identification and classification of different fintech categories; process innovation developments within the traditional banking industry; and the venture capital (VC) landscape in Sweden, as shown through interviews with VC representatives, mainly from Sweden but also from the US and Germany, as well as offering insight into the companies that are currently operating in the fintech arena in Sweden.

