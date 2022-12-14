Read full article on original website
The Rise and Development of FinTech: Accounts of Disruption from Sweden and Beyond
This comprehensive guide serves to illuminate the rise and development of fintech in Sweden, with the internet as the key underlying driver. The multiple case studies examine topics such as: the adoption of online banking in Sweden; the identification and classification of different fintech categories; process innovation developments within the traditional banking industry; and the venture capital (VC) landscape in Sweden, as shown through interviews with VC representatives, mainly from Sweden but also from the US and Germany, as well as offering insight into the companies that are currently operating in the fintech arena in Sweden.
Cryptocurrency Concepts, Technology, and Applications
Whether the source is more industry-based or academic research, there certainly appears to be a growing interest in the field of cryptocurrency. The New York Times had a cover story on March 24, 2022, titled “Time to Enter the Crypto Zone?,” and they talked about institutional investors pouring billions into digital tokens, salaries being taken in Bitcoins, and even Bitcoin ATMs in grocery stores. Certainly, there have been ups and downs in crypto, but it has a kind of alluring presence that tempts one to include crypto as part of one’s portfolio.
Paytechs NMI and Shift4 make acquisitions to boost offerings
US paytech NMI has acquired Agreement Express’ payments solutions as it looks to expand its commerce enablement offering to include underwriting and risk monitoring capabilities. NMI says the deal, the financial details of which have not been disclosed, will “substantially enhance its merchant sign-up offering”, adding the new tech...
Euroclear to buy private markets fintech Goji
Post trade services provider Euroclear is set to acquire UK’s Goji, a provider of digital and technology solutions to private markets, for an undisclosed sum. With the acquisition, Euroclear plans on expanding its footprint into private markets, and provide a digital platform enabling end-to-end access to the private fund market through Euroclear’s open infrastructure and Goji’s tech.
Multitude SE: Multitude Group financial calendar for 2023
Helsinki, 15 December 2022 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group’s financial reports in 2023, as well as the Annual General Meeting:. Date Publication. 16.03.2023 Multitude SE: 2022 preliminary results. 30.03.2023 Multitude...
FinTech Futures Jobs: This is how to job search in 2023
It has been an interesting year to be an employee at a tech company. 2022 will be remembered for its slowing global economy, the onset of war in Ukraine, inflation rates that are higher than we have seen in several decades and escalating prices. Many tech firms’ forecasts faltered in...
Cryptocurrencies and Cryptoassets: Regulatory and Legal Issues
This book examines the legal and regulatory aspects of cryptocurrency and blockchain and the emerging practical issues that these issues involve. The analysis covers a range of advanced economies across the world, in America, Europe and Asia. The book describes, explains and analyses the nature of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain...
Smart Card Security: Applications, Attacks, and Countermeasures
“Smart Card Security: Applications, Attacks, and Countermeasures” provides an overview of smart card technology and explores different security attacks and countermeasures associated with it. It covers the origin of smart cards, types of smart cards, and how they work. It discusses security attacks associated with hardware, software, data, and users that are a part of smart card–based systems.
United Fintech snaps up FX risk and data services firm Cobalt
United Fintech has acquired Cobalt, a foreign exchange (FX) and digital asset risk and data services provider, for an undisclosed sum. It is the fintech conglomerate’s fifth acquisition since launching in 2020. The deal will see Cobalt join FairXchange, TTMZero, Athena Systems and NetDania under the United Fintech banner.
Cryptoeconomics: Igniting a New Era of Blockchain
“A systematic review of the structure and context of the blockchain-derived economic model… (the book) describes cryptoeconomics in connection with the game theory, behavioural economics and others in simple understandable language.”. Wang Feng, founder of Linekong Interactive Group and Mars Finance, partner in Geekbang Venture Capital. Blockchain technology has...
PCI Compliance: Understand and Implement Effective PCI Data Security Standard Compliance
The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is now in its 18th year, and it is continuing to dominate corporate security budgets and resources. If you accept, process, transmit, or store payment card data branded by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, or JCB (or their affiliates and partners), you must comply with this lengthy standard.
Swiss digital lender Bob Finance selects Mambu for cloud banking platform
Zurich-based digital lending platform Bob Finance has migrated its lending portfolio to Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform. Bob Finance originally teamed up with Mambu to launch its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for retailers in 2020. To enter the lending market, the firm says it “needed a platform hosted in Switzerland that meets internal and external partner standards”.
5G and Next-Gen Consumer Banking Services
The future has already begin. The banking industry needs to adjust, or it will disappear in the next decade. With the help of 5G, next-generation intelligent ATM-like devices will have highly integrated functions and use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) assisted self-service contactless interfaces with facial recognition and digital signatures.
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 16 December 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Software investment firm Thoma Bravo is set to acquire US-based business spend management platform Coupa Software for $8 billion. Upon completion of the all-cash transaction, Coupa will become a privately...
Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition
“This book will resonate with anyone no matter where you reside on this journey, whether newbie or old guard. If you want to be part of this change, you need to understand all about the messy middle that Leda so expertly describes in this book. If you read this book and it doesn’t resonate, then I suggest you think about stepping aside.”
Barclays to invest £500m in climate tech start-ups by 2027
UK banking giant Barclays is ramping up its equity capital investment in global climate tech start-ups to £500 million by 2027. Barclays says it arrived at the decision following “substantial interest and demand”. The move will see the bank’s Sustainable Impact Capital investment mandate increase from £175 million by 2025 to £500 million by 2027.
UK fintech funding round-up: Bondaval, Etrading Software and Taxd
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes three UK-based fintech start-ups – Bondaval, Etrading Software and Taxd. London-based B2B fintech Bondaval has secured $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Talis Capital, bringing its total funding to more than $25 million to date. Existing investors...
Visa to invest $1bn in Africa to boost digital transformation
Visa has pledged to invest $1 billion in Africa by 2027 to help boost the continent’s digital transformation and strengthen its payment ecosystem “through new innovations and technologies”. The announcement was made by Visa chairman and CEO Alfred Kelly, Jr. at the US-Africa Business Forum, alongside the...
The Routledge Handbook of FinTech
“The Routledge Handbook of FinTech” offers comprehensive coverage of the opportunities, challenges and future trends of financial technology. This handbook is a unique and in-depth reference work. It is organised in six thematic parts. The first part outlines the development, funding, and the future trends. The second focuses on blockchain technology applications and various aspects of cryptocurrencies. The next covers fintech in banking. A significant element of fintech, mobile payments and online lending, is included in the fourth part. The fifth continues with several chapters covering other financial services, while the last discusses ethics and regulatory issues. These six parts represent the most significant and overarching themes of fintech innovations.
EY launches London-based incubator to boost UK fintech scene
EY has launched a London-based incubator for fintech start-ups, with the consultancy firm reportedly set to pour millions of pounds into the sector in 2023. Based out of its offices in Canary Wharf, EY’s fintech lab, City AM reports, forms part of the company’s “ambitious plans” to grow its fintech business in the UK, with more incubators set to open across the country.
