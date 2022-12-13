ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
Paid NJ apprenticeship launches at Fortune 500 company

No bachelor's degree required. In fact, it's not allowed. Looking to address a growing skills gap and offer young adults a viable alternative to the typical college path, an apprenticeship initiative is underway in New Jersey for aspiring engineers in the area. The apprentices, 33 in total right now, are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Christie near bottom – GOP voters reject former NJ Gov

As he reportedly continues to consider another run for president, there is little encouragement former Gov. Chris Christie can take from the latest Monmouth University Poll. At least he did better than Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West). The Monmouth survey did not test head-to-head matchups of potential...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

