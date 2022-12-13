Read full article on original website
OB-GYN shortage looming in NJ: Who will deliver your baby?
Getting pregnant and delivering a healthy baby can certainly be challenging in New Jersey these days, in part because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find OBGYN. Right now in the Garden State, there is a shortage of OB-GYNs, but the problem could soon get a lot worse. According to...
NJ job seekers could soon be getting more detailed salary information
Job seekers in New Jersey could soon be able to get some important information about the position they’re applying for, that hasn’t always been previously available. New Jersey lawmakers are expected to soon consider a wage transparency measure that would require employers to include a salary range with all job postings.
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?
New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
Paid NJ apprenticeship launches at Fortune 500 company
No bachelor's degree required. In fact, it's not allowed. Looking to address a growing skills gap and offer young adults a viable alternative to the typical college path, an apprenticeship initiative is underway in New Jersey for aspiring engineers in the area. The apprentices, 33 in total right now, are...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Having a good defense can help you avoid falling victim to cyber crimes and financial schemes
It's long been theorized and declared that a good defense in football or any other sport wins championships. You can apply that same methodology to your finances and tech devices too -- a good defense on your part can help win a championship -- so to speak -- in keeping social engineers and cyber and financial criminals away from your life.
New Jersey Is More Polite In Our Own Way Than Anyone Thinks
We are known for a lot of things here in the amazing state of New Jersey, but being polite is not one of them. Now, that is not to say that we are not polite here in the Garden State. It just means we are not known for being polite.
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers seek to ban the use of TikTok on state issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
Great NJ historic sites to check out during winter break
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational way to spend your winter break, why not explore the history of New Jersey by visiting some of its best historic sites?. New Jersey has a rich history, with many sites that tell the story of the state’s past. Here...
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
People in NJ homeless shelters would receive immediate care, under proposed bill
A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone. We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world. There was...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Survey reveals this as New Jersey’s most popular Christmas cookie
What better way to counter the hustle and bustle of the holiday season than enjoying your favorite Christmas cookie?. Okay, maybe a stiff eggnog, but that can be enjoyed after the cookies are done. Baking cookies with loved ones while listening to Christmas music is a great way to deal...
Christie near bottom – GOP voters reject former NJ Gov
As he reportedly continues to consider another run for president, there is little encouragement former Gov. Chris Christie can take from the latest Monmouth University Poll. At least he did better than Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West). The Monmouth survey did not test head-to-head matchups of potential...
Is it Legal to Drive Without a Front License Plate in New Jersey?
Before you get a new car, here's something you should know. It's that time of year for major sales at car dealerships. Many people are taking advantage of these lower prices, and are buying the cars they've been saving all year for. Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash Go to...
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
Catastrophic learning loss — Few NJ students ready to graduate
The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from the four days of standardized testing administered the spring. But the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
Repeat auto thieves targeted with new bill from NJ lawmaker
As chief of police in Freehold Township, George Baumann has seen the same individuals walk in and out of the courtroom, after being caught for their involvement in an attempted or actual vehicle theft. "They're young — if not juveniles, they're young adults ... and then they're just coming back,...
