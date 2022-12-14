ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast. The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
MALIBU, CA
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
TMZ.com

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Home Raid Turns Up Counterfeit Designer Bags, Fake Bling

Jen Shah seems to have a thing for counterfeits ... because the feds say they seized a ton of fake designer bags and jewelry when they raided her Utah home. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star was sitting on a treasure trove of knockoffs ... including more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury bling.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TMZ.com

LeBron James, Adele Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday At L.A. Hot Spot

Even though it was a school night, the stars still came out to celebrate Rich Paul's birthday on Thursday ... including his GF, Adele, and his BFF, LeBron James!!. The trio -- plus Tristan Thompson, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and others -- hit Olivetta in West Hollywood for the festivities ... despite everyone having a lot going on this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Gifts Friends Custom TMT Chains, Jackets For Holidays

Floyd Mayweather is in the giving mood this holiday season -- hooking up his closest friends (and himself) -- with over a million dollars worth of bling from famed jeweler, Johnny Dang!. TMZ Sports is told 50-0 Mayweather hit up the Houston-based grill king -- one of the most popular...
TMZ.com

'Avatar' Sequel's Opening Box Office Strong, But Still Underperforming

The new 'Avatar' movie has already raked in an impressive amount in ticket sales for day 1 of its opening weekend -- but big picture ... it looks like this one's gonna disappoint. James Cameron's 'The Way of Water' -- the long-awaited sequel to 2009's smash hit "Avatar" -- was...
TMZ.com

Slingshot Ride Cable Snaps, Video Shows Riders Smash Into Support Beam

A popular thrill ride went terrifyingly wrong in the UK when a massive cord snapped, hurling passengers directly into a support beam, and horrifying video shows the whole thing unfold. The slingshot ride in London's Hyde Park normally shoots 2 people directly up in the air using 2 cords, as...
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

The power suit has a way of being bold and beautiful, so leave it to Lily Collins to pop off in this trouser suit making her presence known! Without tripping on the sidewalk's cracks ... see if you can find the minor changes in the two shots!. Looking like a...
TMZ.com

AEW Star Chris Jericho Lands Starring Role In Wrestling-Themed Horror Flick

From the squared circle ... to the silver screen?!?. AEW star Chris Jericho is proving once again to be a man of many talents -- landing a starring role in an upcoming wrestling-themed horror flick called "Dark Match." The pro wrestler, who actually recently had a supporting role as "Burke"...
TMZ.com

LeBron James Plays Madden, Sips Lobos In Empty SoFi, Early Birthday Gift

LeBron James got an awesome early birthday gift last night ... playing one of his favorite video games, Madden, in an empty SoFi Stadium, on the huge video board -- all while drinking his Lobos tequila. James -- who turns 38 on Dec. 30 -- started celebrating early this year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy