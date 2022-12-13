ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

AccuWeather

Arctic update for 2022

NOAA released an update to their annual Arctic report card with new data from recent climate studies on the region. To no surprise, the Arctic continues to warm at twice the rate as the rest of the planet and in some cases even more than that. The water year from...
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Gizmodo

Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH

A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
rigzone.com

Russia's Asian Oil Flows Show Signs of Wobbling

There are tentative signs that key Russian oil exports from a port in Asia are dipping following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues. Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an array of trade-critical services if they pay $60 a barrel or less. Shipments of from the Asian port of Kozmino are about above $10 above that, meaning they need to make alternative arrangements.
The Independent

Scientists find new ‘waterworlds’ that look nothing like any planet in our solar system

Scientists have found two “water worlds” that are unlike anything seen in our solar system.The planets are almost entirely made up largely of water, marking the first time that such worlds have ever been confidently identified by scientists.Previously, the researchers were thought to be far more standard planets – but they are actually far more pioneering than we realised, scientists say.“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that’s why we called them super-Earths,” said Björn Benneke, one of the scientists on the...
ZDNet

Forget the Moon, NASA's next big mission is a lot closer to home

2022 has been a huge year for NASA -- it launched the Artemis moon mission, saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope, smashed into an asteroid, and more -- but the year isn't over yet. In the next few days, NASA and its partners are due to launch a mission that will give humanity its best look yet at nearly all of the water on the Earth's surface.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Winter storm spreads snow, ice across Northeast

The storm affecting the Northeast Thursday is a product of the major cross-country system that spawned a travel-snarling snowstorm in the northern Plains and a tornado outbreak in the South. 14 Entries. 47 minutes ago. Power outages slowly rising in mid-Atlantic. By Brian Lada, AccuWeather digital journalist. Freezing rain, sleet...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

The strange, psychedelic history of Christmas

How do reindeer fly Santa's sleigh around the world? If you guessed hallucinogenic mushrooms, you might actually be right. It almost sounds sacrilegious to mix psychedelics and winter festivities, but there's actually a fair amount of historical evidence that suggests modern Christmas was borne out of trippy traditions. From flying reindeer to presents and ornaments to the bearded man with the North Pole address, a ton of iconography overlaps with indigenous psychedelic shamanism in Siberia and northern Europe.
scitechdaily.com

For the First Time: Scientists Have Formed a Charged Rare Earth Molecule on a Metal Surface and Rotated It

For the first time, scientists formed a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotated it using scanning tunneling microscopy. Scientists from Ohio University, Argonne National Laboratory, and the University of Illinois at Chicago used scanning tunneling microscopy to form a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotate it clockwise and counterclockwise without affecting its charge.
AccuWeather

Snow, ice clog roads and lead to accidents across Northeast

The last leg of a cross-country storm unleashed ice and snow across the interior Northeast, causing widespread disruptions and increasing the odds of a white Christmas. The interior Northeast was transformed into a winter wonderland Thursday into Friday as a cross-country storm delivered a helping of snow across the region, but the late-week storm did more than brighten the spirits of folks dreaming of a white Christmas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Virginian Review

U.S. Successfully Tests Prototype Hypersonic Missile Off The Coast Of California

After President Vladimir Putin boasted that Russia had successfully tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile in July, the Pentagon has announced the successful testing of an air-breathing supersonic weapon. According to Gabe Camarillo, the undersecretary of the U.S. Army, a successful test of the hypersonic missile released from an aircraft reached the speed of 3,853 mph in the upper atmosphere. The U.S. began research and development of its hypersonic weapon in 2013, and earlier military projections were that the U.S. would have a hypersonic weapon by 2025. By 2019, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman combined forces to work-hand-in glove to develop and produce...
HAWAII STATE

