Read full article on original website
Related
Report: A hotter, wetter Arctic spells trouble for everyone
When you think of the Arctic, wildfires, rain, and typhoons probably don’t spring to mind. But all of these events came for the Far North this year, and scientists say more freak weather events are in store. The last seven years in the Arctic were the hottest on record,...
AccuWeather
Arctic update for 2022
NOAA released an update to their annual Arctic report card with new data from recent climate studies on the region. To no surprise, the Arctic continues to warm at twice the rate as the rest of the planet and in some cases even more than that. The water year from...
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Holiday travel to hit roadblock as large storm looms ahead of Christmas
AccuWeather meteorologists say the chances are increasing for a major storm with snow, rain, strong winds and plummeting temperatures to occur in the days before Christmas over the central and eastern United States. The massive system will coincide with an outbreak of Arctic air that will send temperatures to bone-chilling...
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
A bitter blast of cold air will challenge records that have stood since the 1980s from the northern Rockies to the Southeast, as well as stress energy grids, in the run up to the Christmas holiday. December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the...
rigzone.com
Russia's Asian Oil Flows Show Signs of Wobbling
There are tentative signs that key Russian oil exports from a port in Asia are dipping following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues. Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an array of trade-critical services if they pay $60 a barrel or less. Shipments of from the Asian port of Kozmino are about above $10 above that, meaning they need to make alternative arrangements.
Mind-blowing discovery could let us see into black holes for the first time ever – and finally solve eerie space mystery
A NEW study has revealed how scientists might be able to peer into black holes in the near future. The use of gravitational waves has been announced as a key tool in solving this lifelong mystery. According to Albert Einstein's traditional theory of relativity, black holes don't allow for light...
Scientists find new ‘waterworlds’ that look nothing like any planet in our solar system
Scientists have found two “water worlds” that are unlike anything seen in our solar system.The planets are almost entirely made up largely of water, marking the first time that such worlds have ever been confidently identified by scientists.Previously, the researchers were thought to be far more standard planets – but they are actually far more pioneering than we realised, scientists say.“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that’s why we called them super-Earths,” said Björn Benneke, one of the scientists on the...
James Webb Space Telescope captures 'extraordinary' clouds in the atmosphere of Saturn's alien moon Titan
Studying Titan's clouds will help scientists understand why Saturn's largest moon is the only moon in the solar system with an atmosphere.
ZDNet
Forget the Moon, NASA's next big mission is a lot closer to home
2022 has been a huge year for NASA -- it launched the Artemis moon mission, saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope, smashed into an asteroid, and more -- but the year isn't over yet. In the next few days, NASA and its partners are due to launch a mission that will give humanity its best look yet at nearly all of the water on the Earth's surface.
Sun Could Be Heading Towards 'Terminator' Event
The sun can experience two overlapping solar cycles. The end of the overlap leads to a spike in sunspots and other solar activity, researchers have found.
Blizzard halts travel, leaving hundreds stranded across the northern Plains
A major winter storm brought as much as 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Plains this week, leaving thousands without power, hundreds stranded on roadways and at least one injured in Utah after an avalanche. Nearly 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah, an avalanche...
‘Christmas asteroid’ makes close approach to Earth this week
Asteroid 2015 RN35 will be just under two lunar distances on Wednesday. Despite its large enough size, the European Space Agency said it poses no danger and should be visible in some areas until about Dec. 19. An asteroid up to 460 feet across is making a close flyby of...
AccuWeather
LIVE: Winter storm spreads snow, ice across Northeast
The storm affecting the Northeast Thursday is a product of the major cross-country system that spawned a travel-snarling snowstorm in the northern Plains and a tornado outbreak in the South. 14 Entries. 47 minutes ago. Power outages slowly rising in mid-Atlantic. By Brian Lada, AccuWeather digital journalist. Freezing rain, sleet...
The strange, psychedelic history of Christmas
How do reindeer fly Santa's sleigh around the world? If you guessed hallucinogenic mushrooms, you might actually be right. It almost sounds sacrilegious to mix psychedelics and winter festivities, but there's actually a fair amount of historical evidence that suggests modern Christmas was borne out of trippy traditions. From flying reindeer to presents and ornaments to the bearded man with the North Pole address, a ton of iconography overlaps with indigenous psychedelic shamanism in Siberia and northern Europe.
natureworldnews.com
Millions of People in the United States Will Be Affected by Heavy Snow and Hazardous Travel Conditions
Wednesday, the catastrophic storm system that demolished houses in the South threatened additional tornadoes, freezing rain, hazardous travel, and power disruptions. At least two people have been killed as a severe winter storm rolls east over the United States, unleashing tornadoes in the south and blanketing others in snow. A...
scitechdaily.com
For the First Time: Scientists Have Formed a Charged Rare Earth Molecule on a Metal Surface and Rotated It
For the first time, scientists formed a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotated it using scanning tunneling microscopy. Scientists from Ohio University, Argonne National Laboratory, and the University of Illinois at Chicago used scanning tunneling microscopy to form a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotate it clockwise and counterclockwise without affecting its charge.
Snow, ice clog roads and lead to accidents across Northeast
The last leg of a cross-country storm unleashed ice and snow across the interior Northeast, causing widespread disruptions and increasing the odds of a white Christmas. The interior Northeast was transformed into a winter wonderland Thursday into Friday as a cross-country storm delivered a helping of snow across the region, but the late-week storm did more than brighten the spirits of folks dreaming of a white Christmas.
U.S. Successfully Tests Prototype Hypersonic Missile Off The Coast Of California
After President Vladimir Putin boasted that Russia had successfully tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile in July, the Pentagon has announced the successful testing of an air-breathing supersonic weapon. According to Gabe Camarillo, the undersecretary of the U.S. Army, a successful test of the hypersonic missile released from an aircraft reached the speed of 3,853 mph in the upper atmosphere. The U.S. began research and development of its hypersonic weapon in 2013, and earlier military projections were that the U.S. would have a hypersonic weapon by 2025. By 2019, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman combined forces to work-hand-in glove to develop and produce...
Comments / 0