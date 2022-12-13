Minority Caucus to Meet Thursday, December 15, 2022

LOUISVILLE, KY – The Minority Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council will meet at its normally scheduled day and time of 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from the 2nd floor Caucus Room within City Hall (601 W. Jefferson Street).

During the meeting members of the Minority Caucus will review upcoming items on the evening’s Metro Council agenda. The Minority Caucus holds its regular meetings at 4pm of the same day as meetings of the Louisville Metro Council.. The December 15, 2022 Caucus Meeting will be the final scheduled meeting for 2022.

The Minority Caucus will begin meeting in 2023 on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 3pm. During that meeting, members of the caucus will elect a chair and vice chair for the caucus for calendar year.